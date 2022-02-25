When the Twin Cities Summer Jam returns to Canterbury Park this summer for a third year, from July 21-23, the music festival will include popular artists like Blake Shelton, Kane Brown and Nelly.
But while big-ticket musical acts are a big part of this year’s event, the festival in Shakopee also looks to highlight local music and raise awareness for local organizations.
The festival’s opening night, named “#TCSJGivesBack-Minnesota Music Night,” will shine a spotlight on Minnesota solo artists and bands. Rock group Hairball will be headlining the night, and other Minnesota-based music acts like Fabulous Armadillos and Anderson Daniels will also take the stage.
This is the first time the festival has dedicated one of its nights solely to local music. Twin City Summer Jam General Manager Robyn James said it will be exciting to celebrate Minnesota artists in a big way.
“It’s really important for us to connect music with our fans. One of the ways we can do that is to let our fans know how much great culture and music we have right here in Minnesota,” she said. “It goes a long way for these up-and-coming artists, and we’re really proud to be able to give them that stepping stone to be able to launch their career even further.”
Another crucial part of Minnesota Music Night is raising support for local groups. This year, Summer Jam will benefit the CAP Agency of Scott, Carver and Dakota counties, a social services organization.
CAP Agency Executive Director Jeff Hansen said he was overwhelmed when the festival reached out around a month ago, proposing the idea of highlighting the agency.
“It’s an opportunity for us to showcase what we’re doing in the community and the services we’re providing,” he said. “We’re really excited and feel great about this opportunity.”
While specifics are still being sorted out, Hansen said he is working with Summer Jam on ways to promote the agency at the festival.
At this point, he said, the organizations have considered displaying the agency’s logo, as well as a number for people to text and donate, on the large stage screens. There is also the possibility that someone from the CAP Agency could speak on stage about the agency’s work and that the agency could set up a booth for people to visit.
James said the festival is considering setting up tip jars, games and activities with proceeds going to the CAP Agency.
“It is important for us to be able to support the agency and raise awareness,” she said. “We want to let the community know what this agency is and how they can help them right in their own backyard.”
Ticket prices for Thursday night are $25. James said the festival wanted to keep prices low that night to allow more people to come out and support the initiative.
Summer Jam has previously brought in between 30,000-40,000 visitors to Canterbury Park over the three days, according to James. She anticipates this year’s event to bring in as many guests, if not more.
While James believes just over half of Summer Jam’s guests come from the Twin Cities metro area, the festival draws in a big crowd from all over the state and country — even occasionally visitors from Canada.
Bringing tens of thousands of people to Shakopee, as opposed to a venue directly in Minneapolis or St. Paul, is something James believes is an advantage to guests and shows support for a local community.
“Shakopee is one of the best locations we could have asked for to host this event,” she said. “There’s so much that the community of Shakopee has to offer, and we’re really excited that we can help highlight this great region with such a fun and exciting event.”