A pastor from a war-torn region of Ukraine will be speaking Thursday, Nov. 17 at Valley View Baptist Church in Shakopee.
“Brother Igor” is the pastor of a church planted by Baptist International Evangelistic Ministries on a Ukrainian military base, according to promotional materials provided by Valley View. That church has been instrumental in starting two other churches and is now launching a third.
Since the war with Russia broke out, the city Igor lives in has suffered multiple Russian bombardments, with hundreds of people killed, according to Valley View.
Along with fellow church members, Igor has delivered food parcels to people in need. Igor and his men received military medals after bringing supplies to Ukrainian special forces positioned in a nearby forest, the church said.
His presentation will begin at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by BIEM.