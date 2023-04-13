Valleyfair announced its 2023 opening date Tuesday and also highlighted its event lineup consisting of themed events and new entertainment.
The Shakopee-based amusement park will open to the public on Sunday, May 14, according to a press release. The park features 75 attractions, including a waterpark, eight roller coasters and the “Planet Snoopy” themed kids area.
A season pass preview day will take place a day earlier on May 13, where platinum, gold, silver and pre-k season passholders can enjoy the rides and attractions before the general public.
Nearly two weeks after opening day, Valleyfair’s Soak City Waterpark will open on Saturday, May 27.
“With a focus on enhancing the overall guest experience, we are thrilled to bring back popular and immersive park-wide events like Grand Carnivale, Latin Days, and Tricks and Treats, our new family-friendly Halloween event,” Valleyfair Vice President and General Manager Raul Rehnborg said in a statement. “In addition, Valleyfair will be introducing innovative food and beverage options and exciting entertainment, providing something for everyone in the family to enjoy.”
Themed events
Valleyfair’s themed events for 2023 include the Grand Carnivale, taking place from June 24-July 9. The international festival includes live music, games, crafts and food from around the world. The celebration also features the nighttime Spectacle of Color parade, consisting of floats, street performers and music.
The Fourth of July fireworks show is also returning to the park, as is the Latin Days festival. Taking place from Aug. 5-6, Latin Days features a weekend of authentic Latin food, a celebration of the Latin cultural tapestry, and live musical and dance performances from local Latin music and dance groups.
From Sept. 30-Oct. 29, Valleyfair will again host its Tricks and Treats event to celebrate Halloween and fall time. This monthlong event splits the fun between the Land of Tricks, featuring spooky and weird activities, and the Land of Treats, centered around a cozy fall theme.
New to the park
The park announced new additions this year involving food, drinks and entertainment.
A new food location, Xtreme Confections, will serve desserts including mini donut sundaes, funnel cake fries, tiramisu and “elephant ears.” Valleyfair is also introducing Wild Thing Brews and Spirits, a new bar located near the Wild Thing roller coaster.
Northern Lights Novelties is another addition to the park, serving as a novelty shop specializing in “all things bright and beautiful,” the press release stated.
Two new musical acts and a new Peanuts show has been added to the entertainment side of Valleyfair. “Jungle Journey” is a new show for younger guests and will be performed at the Planet Snoopy stage.
A silver season pass has been added to Valleyfair, featuring all-day access to the park and seasonal events all days besides Saturdays. This pass, offered for $79 plus taxes and fees, also includes free parking, discounts and access to the season pass preview day.