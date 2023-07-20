Valleyfair has become involved with the Academies of Shakopee after officially signing on as the “Champion” for the model’s Freshman Academy.
The park held a signing ceremony Tuesday morning, celebrating the new role.
The Academies of Shakopee model consists of six different learning communities: Arts and Communication, Business and Entrepreneurship, Engineering and Manufacturing, Health Sciences, Human Services and Science and Technology.
Students within these Academies take specialized courses and receive mentoring and learning opportunities unique to the field they hope to pursue after high school.
A seventh Academy, the Freshman Academy, allows students to learn more about the Academies and have a better idea on which one they may choose to explore come sophomore year.
“The Ninth Grade Academy (also known as the Freshman Academy) is where ninth grade students spend time discovering their own unique interests and then choose a home Academy for their sophomore through senior year,” the district stated in a press release. “The Ninth Grade Academy provides additional time to explore courses offered by the six academies in addition to building critical relationship skills.”
By becoming a Champion, Valleyfair has committed to providing $300,000 worth of time, support and learning opportunities to Shakopee High School’s freshmen. Prime examples among the Academies are with mentoring, course development, industry knowledge, internships and externships, project, and equipment donations.
“We are proud of our legacy of doing what is right for our guests, our associates, and our community,” Valleyfair General Manager Raul Rehnborg said in a statement. “Our commitment to serve as the new Freshman Academy Champion at Shakopee High School aligns with our commitment to youth, education and the greater community in which we operate.”
According to a district slideshow presented at the June 26 Shakopee Public Schools Board meeting, Valleyfair will be able to offer support in various ways, including with orientation, career expo, a professional skills fair, class speaking opportunities, industry tours, retreats and participating in ceremonies.
“Our associates are excited to engage with the students and faculty, and we look forward to making a positive impact as part of the greater Academies program at Shakopee High School,” Rehnborg added.