Valleyfair has plans to hire around 1,600 employees for the summer season.
The Shakopee-based amusement park typically hires this many people for each summer, Recruiting Manager Todd Reutter said. The positions are seasonal jobs available for the summer, but Reutter said the organization is also hiring for full-time positions outside of the 1,600.
Many of the available seasonal jobs fall within the aquatics department, working in the waterpark area as lifeguards and water attendants.
The theme park is also looking for positions to be filled within the food and beverage department, entertainment and performance, retail with merchandising and sales, rides, security and park services.
Valleyfair hires workers as young as 14 years old in select departments, and most positions are available to those 16 and older. Because of the wide age range, Reutter said the company tends to see many prospective employees come from high schools throughout the southwest metro.
“A core of our group is going to come from our local area high schools, so right here in town with Shakopee High School, Prior Lake, Eden Prairie, Chaska and Chanhassen. We get high schools as far out as the greater suburbs such as Apple Valley, Eagan and Burnsville,” Reutter said.
He added that some employees with previous Valleyfair experience come back each summer.
“A lot of folks return each year and have so many great things to say about the skills and the experiences that they’ve gained, and many of them will continue on through college, even after high school is done,” Reutter said.
The company is undergoing a hiring week from Feb. 18-24, during which people can apply, get scheduled for an interview and potentially be hired within the same week.
Reutter said he looks forward to helping provide this many jobs to people living within the southwest metro region as well as international students working in Shakopee for the park’s work and travel study program.
“We’re so thrilled that we have the opportunity to launch a lot of positions for our associates and to be able to develop and create lifelong skills, whether that be in working with people or in a leadership capacity,” he said.
Valleyfair plans to reopen in mid-May.