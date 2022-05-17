Valleyfair plans to open for the season this weekend, May 20-22.
Guests will be able to return to the park and ride some of the eight roller coasters, the 16 kids rides at Planet Snoopy and more.
This season will include some new features, such as the “Monster Jam Thunder Alley” event starting in August and the “Tricks and Treats” Halloween event this fall.
“We are excited to welcome guests and season passholders back to the park for another fun and event-filled season,” Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair vice president and general manager, said in a news release.
Tickets are now available for purchase. People who want unlimited visits to Valleyfair and its Soak City Waterpark for the season can purchase a 2022 Gold Season Pass.