Valleyfair has announced that it is replacing its annual “ValleySCARE” and “Halloween Haunt” attractions with “Tricks and Treats,” a Halloween event promoting “all fun and no fright.”
The park will be broken into two paths for "Tricks and Treats," allowing visitors to travel through the “Land of Tricks” or the “Land of Treats.” Within each land are several locations for guests to experience everything from "slimy, spooky and strange" activities to sweet and comforting attractions, the amusement park said.
Food, games, crafts and shows will be available throughout the theme park during "Tricks and Treats." Guests are encouraged to attend in costume and participate in trick-or-treating throughout the evenings.
The park’s most popular rides will also be open and running during the event.
"Tricks and Treats" is scheduled for Sept. 17-Oct. 30. More information can be found on Valleyfair’s website.