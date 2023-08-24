The Shakopee community gathered at Huber Park last week for the return of the Wheelies Family Bike Event.
The event took place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, and was hosted by the Shakopee Parks and Recreation and Shakopee Community Education. This was rescheduled from earlier this summer on June 1.
The evening’s festivities largely centered around the Shakopee Police Department’s surplus bike silent auction, the staple feature of the bike event.
Jeff Wyckoff, a Shakopee police officer, said the collection included both children- and adult-sized bikes.
Bikes are collected throughout the year and turned in as lost property. They can then be part of the surplus auction if not claimed after a certain amount of time, where they then are put into storage until the Wheelies Family Bike Event.
The Shakopee Police Department sold approximately 25-30 bikes this year, according to Wyckoff. Some go to families looking for new bikes, while others are bought by bike enthusiasts looking to get parts at an affordable price.
The funds raised from the event go toward the city’s general fund.
The Wheelies Family Bike Event also included door prizes, games and free food served by some of the police officers.
Beyond the fun activities, Wyckoff said the event is also a great way to bring the community together and connect with the department.
“It brings the community together and it gives them a fun event to bring their kids out,” he said. “They get to meet some of the police officers and can ask questions to us about all kinds of stuff — it’s a community event.”