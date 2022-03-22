Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
March 14
At 12:54 p.m. deputies responded in Chanhassen to a sex crime report.
At 4:52 p.m. deputies responded to the 2200 block of Lyman Blvd. in Chanhassen for an alcohol-related traffic report. A Chanhassen man was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
March 15
At 12:15 p.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Rd. in Carver for a theft report.
At 12:50 p.m. deputies responded to the 60 block of Lake Dr. E. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
March 16
At 8:36 a.m. deputies responded to the 1700 block of Lake Lucy Ln. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 4:06 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 101 and Flying Cloud Dr. in Chanhassen for a personal injury report. The three-vehicle personal injury crash involved a Chaska man, a Chaska woman and a West St. Paul man. No citations were given.
March 17
At 1:57 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Century Blvd. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A Chanhassen man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and speeding and was warned for drug paraphernalia possession.
At 3:41 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 101 and County Road 61 in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A Savage man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and expired registration.
At 7:55 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Pioneer Trail and Bluff Creek Dr. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Shakopee woman was cited for petty misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.
March 18
At 11:06 p.m. deputies responded to the 7900 block of Victoria Dr. in Victoria for a report. A Chaska man was arrested for felony aggravated assault/strangulation.
March 19
At 11:27 p.m. deputies responded to the 1400 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. An Eden Prairie man was cited for petty misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
March 20
At 12:21 p.m. deputies responded to the 400 block of Rice Ct. in Chanhassen for a theft report.