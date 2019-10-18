The Shreya R. Dixit Memorial Foundation will offer its second drivers-in-making class for elementary school-age students on Nov. 16, according to a news release from the foundation.
The class teaches young students about the dangers of distraction and how to respectfully intervene when they see unsafe driving behaviors, the release says. The first class was held in August at Oak Point Elementary School and attracted around 15 students. The classes are led by members of Eden Prairie High School’s Distraction-Free Life Club.
The upcoming class will be held in partnership with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Research and Outreach, the release says.
The drivers in making class will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Oak Point Elementary and Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion, 13400 Staring Lake Parkway. Cost is $12.