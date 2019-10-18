Distraction free driving camp 1
Buy Now

Eden Prairie elementary school students and teens teamed up to draw what distraction-free driving means to them at a daylong camp run by the Shreya R. Dixit Memorial Foundation in August.

 Photos by Eden Teller

The Shreya R. Dixit Memorial Foundation will offer its second drivers-in-making class for elementary school-age students on Nov. 16, according to a news release from the foundation.

The class teaches young students about the dangers of distraction and how to respectfully intervene when they see unsafe driving behaviors, the release says. The first class was held in August at Oak Point Elementary School and attracted around 15 students. The classes are led by members of Eden Prairie High School’s Distraction-Free Life Club.

The upcoming class will be held in partnership with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Research and Outreach, the release says.

The drivers in making class will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Oak Point Elementary and Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion, 13400 Staring Lake Parkway. Cost is $12.

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

Events

Recommended for you