The lights were dimmed at Braemar Arena, a subtle sign to players, coaches and spectators to exit the ice. No one got the message.
It wasn’t until the Zamboni started its engine that the on-ice celebration ended, the party being taken to the locker room, for now four-time Section 2AA girls hockey champion Minnetonka.
The Skippers, ranked No. 5 in Class AA, the No. 1 seed, advanced to the state tournament with an overtime goal from Grace Sadura at the 7:23 mark, just 37 seconds shy of the intermission. A power-play goal, the 21st tally of the season, the 50th point for the University of Minnesota-Duluth commit.
“This one, it’s definitely up there. There’s nothing better than these types of games. Two teams that really don’t like each other. Two really good teams with the same goals. Our team matched their physical play. We kept our cool, we kept our focus on that goal, through the ups and downs of a game like that. We had this mindset of refusing to lose,” Sadura, a junior captain, said.
A rematch of the 2021 Section 2AA championship with Holy Family Catholic, a 4-1 result last season, the Fire twice rallied from a one-goal deficit to force overtime.
Holy Family Catholic, ranked No. 3 in Class AA, entered the section championship with a program-record 22 wins, looking for their first trip to St. Paul for the state tournament.
A tight, physical game through 34 minutes, a pair of goals 39 seconds apart early in the third period opened the play up.
Unsuccessful in their first five power-play opportunities, Holy Family Catholic capitalized, a loose puck finding the stick of Josie Linn for the tying goal with 6:14 left in regulation.
Penalties played a major role in the game, none more than in overtime. First it was the Fire that received the player-advantage, Maddie Kaiser hauled down on a scoring opportunity. Then it was the Skippers’ turn on an interference call.
A third overtime penalty, one that drew ire from the Holy Family Catholic bench, and one that the Skippers’ bench felt was generous, especially in the situation, proved to be large in the end.
Minnetonka, 0-for-5 on the power play, kept the puck in the zone, creating the opportunity for Sadura, the first-team All-Metro selection. One she wasn’t going to miss.
“It’s a feeling you can’t describe. I couldn’t believe it at first. I had to do a double take to make sure it went in. It still feels surreal,” Sadura said.
Gloves off, stick down, Sadura led the celebration charge toward the Minnetonka faithful, which had gained the support of Edina fans, which had arrived after their section championship win over Benilde-St. Margaret in nearby Bloomington.
Getting the goal, it’s just the cherry on the top, helping my team advance to the Xcel (Energy Center). We get to celebrate as a team. Look, it’s like 20 minutes after the game, and we’re still out here. No one’s left the ice,” Sadura added.
For goaltender Sophia Johnson, after two seasons serving as the primary back-up to Brynn Dulac, the 2021-22 season has been the senior’s net. She entered the season having played in just two varsity games, two wins, 17 combined saves.
Johnson has posted a 19-6 record with six shutouts and a goals against average of 1.71. None of that, though, prepares a player for a moment like the section championship. An overtime session that forced the goaltender’s mom to pace the lobby area, unable to watch the final moments.
“You feel the moment, how big it is, when you’re there (pointing to the bench), but being out here (on the ice), it is just so crazy,” Johnson said. “I just tried to think about how I go to practice every day, how it’s no different than any other ice time I’ve had. While I know it’s a bigger moment, I tried to calm myself down by saying at the end of the day it’s a hockey game, and that’s something I’ve been a part of hundreds of times.”
It was the third overtime win for Johnson and Minnetonka this season. Johnson came up with 28 saves in the victory, 12 alone in the third period.
“We have so many returners from last year, and our new teammates all came from teams that have been in moments like this before, too, so I do think that experience showed. We never got too high or too low in that game. That will be big at state as well,” Johnson said.
Defenseman Lauren Goldsworthy got Minnetonka on the board early, a face-off win finding the blueliner, her shot unseen by Holy Family Catholic goaltender Sedona Blair through a screen.
The goal stood up until early in the third period as the Fire’s Shae Messner scored her 18th of the season just 65 seconds into the stanza.
Minnetonka regained the lead before Holy Family Catholic fans had quieted down, another offensive zone face-off win, this time from Sadura, fed Josie Hemp at the point for a similar over the shoulder goal at 2-1.
Minnetonka, third at state in 2019 and 2020, a semifinalist in 2021 – no third-place game was played – enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed behind defending champion Andover and Lake Conference champion Edina.
The Skippers draw Section 3AA champion Burnsville, the former home of Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano.
For Sadura, a state tournament veteran at this point, though only one of two Skippers (Olivia LaRoche) making their third straight appearance in the Minnetonka jersey, the excitement is not lost.
“It never gets old. It’s only another opportunity to finish what we have started,” Sadura said.
Game time is 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. A potential semifinal match-up with Edina, a team Minnetonka beat 3-2 in December before 2-1 and 3-1 losses in Lake Conference play, looms for Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.
The championship victory capped an incredible week for Minnetonka sports. The Skippers were state team champions in boys and girls Alpine ski, while Minnetonka had multiple participants in the Nordic ski and gymnastics state championships.
STATE ROUND-UP
Alpine Ski: Consistent runs, times separated by just four-tenths of a second, Chaska/Chanhassen senior Jared Buckley finished 25th at the State Alpine Meet on Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Buckley had times of 40.47 and 40.87, 30th and 29th overall on each course. His overall time was 1:21.34. Teammate Fantaye Gilbertson, the first-ever Chanhassen female state alpine skier, missed a gate on her first run, disqualifying her from the competition.
Gymnastics: Reese Norbie received a score of 8.85 from one judge, an average of 8.725, in placing 33rd on uneven bars at the Class AA State Gymnastics Meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul on Feb. 19. It was the second state competition in three seasons for the Chaska/Chanhassen senior. Metro West Conference and Section 2AA champion New Prague was second to Wayzata for the team title.
Dance: Chaska was among the top-six finalists in Class AAA high kick on Feb. 19 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, placing fifth overall. Eastview, Wayzata and Lakeville North took the top three positions with Brainerd and Lakeville South also among the finalists. Eastview, Maple Grove and Wayzata went 1-2-3 in the jazz competition. Holy Family Catholic, competing in the Class AA division, was a jazz finalist on Feb. 18.