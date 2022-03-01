The Chaska Sno-Hawks snowmobile club is holding a benefit for Ryent Trebiatowski, 2, on March 5.
The event is at Dahlgreen Golf Course, Sticks Tavern, 6940 Dahlgren Road, Chaska, beginning with a 10 a.m. snowmobile ride (weather permitting). The public is invited, whether they ride snowmobiles or not.
There will also be a 4 p.m. chili feed ($10 for adults; $5, ages 12 and under) and a drawing for raffle prizes at 6 p.m.
To make a donation, checks can be made payable to the Ryent Trebiatowski Benefit Fund and mailed to: Chaska Sno-Hawks; P.O. Box 223; Chaska, MN 55318.
Ryent is the son of Valerie and Sean Trebiatowski and has a 10-year-old-sister named Raegan, according to the Chaska Sno-Hawks.
Ryent has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, according to the Chaska Sno-Hawks. Ryent has had approximately 25 chemo treatments and numerous other medical procedures and will continue treatment until August 2023, according to the Sno-Hawks.