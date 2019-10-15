When comparing Friday’s 35-0 win over Prior Lake to their 21-14 loss to Edina, Eden Prairie football coach Mike Grant said his Eagles “just played better.”
“We found out how hard we have to play every week,” said Grant. “It was our best game of the season.”
Never mind that Grant switched Logan Tyler from guard to defensive tackle, moved Fred Zach from fullback to linebacker, moved Ben Sather to safety, started David Warren-Mitchell at quarterback and gave sophomore Javon Plamer-Smith some minutes at fullback.
“We made some switches,” said the coach.
You think?
“For the fist time in my 27 years of coaching,” said Grant, “we’re starting five juniors on our offensive line.”
After Eden Prairie forced a three and out on Prior Lake’s first possession, running back Sam Thomas housed a 41-yard touchdown on the Eagles’ fifth offensive play of the game.
“Best thing that could have happened,” said Grant. “Not only did the long run catch everyone’s attention, but it helped us play with more emotion.”
Eden Prairie’s defense forced a punt on the Laker’s next possession.
One play later, Warren-Mitchell turned a quarterback draw into a 71-yard touchdown.
Zach scored on a 1-yard run and the Eden Prairie defense recovered a fumble on the Laker’s final first-half possession.
At halftime, Eden Prairie led 21-0.
Seconds
Eden Prairie owned the second half, jumping to a 28-0 lead on Johnny Hartle’s 6-yard touchdown and making it a 35-0 final on Plamer-Pruitt’s first-ever varsity score (1-yard run).
Warren-Mitchell led Eden Prairie with six carries for 130 yards.
“I can’t remember the last time we’ve had a quarterback run for over 100 yards,” said Grant. “If I had to guess, you’d have to go back to Kapsner (Jason Kapsner).”
Kapsner graduated from Eden Prairie High School in 1996.
Hartle finished with 14 carries for 84 yards, Thomas 7-45 and Plamer-Pruitt 10-52.
All totaled, Eden Prairie rushed for 321 yards. Prior Lake ran for just 134 yards.
“If we play like that every week,” said Grant, “we have a chance to go a long way in the playoffs.”
Eden Prairie was scheduled to end regular-season play on Wednesday with an away game at No. 5-ranked Saint Michael-Albertville.
A seeding meeting is scheduled for 7 a.m. Thursday (today). Expect Eden Prairie to be awarded a No. 2-seed.
When asked about additional changes, Grant said the short week limits what you can do.
“We want to keep playing well,” he said. “That’s the big thing.”
The Class 6A tournament starts Friday, Oct. 25.