Travel back to 1595, when William Shakespeare was all the rage and “houses all are Tudor,” in Prior Lake High School’s production of “Something Rotten!” running Nov. 17, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.
The show follows the Bottom Brothers, Nick and Nigel, played by Jackson Tressel and Henry Kwiat, and their struggle to find success in the world of theater in “an era that is dominated by the Renaissance rock-star himself, William Shakespeare,” according to a press release.
The brothers seek theatrical guidance from soothsayer Nostradamus, played by Gavin Shaner, and learn about a type of entertainment unknown to the sixteenth century: musicals.
The Monty Python-esque show is sure to keep audiences entertained with tap dancing eggs, a wife who ends up being the perfect “right hand man” and an abundance of references to modern musicals.
The 2015 Tony Award winning Broadway musical has had multiple national and international tours.