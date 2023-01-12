The Scandia Lodge of the Sons of Norway is holding a program Jan. 17 on the history of Norwegian sweaters led by the chief curator of the Vesterheim Museum in Decorah, Iowa.
Curator Laurann Gilbertson will speak about the different types and styles of sweaters, including Setesdal, Fana, Maius and Olympic sweaters. She will also speak about the symbolism behind some of the patterns and colors. Those who attend are invited to wear their favorite sweater.
The event, in the dining room of the Island View Golf Course in Waconia, is free and open to the public. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a meal at 6 p.m. The cost is $25 a person. Reservations must be made by Jan. 10 by calling 847-445-8177.
The Sons of Norway promotes the preservation of the heritage and culture of Norway and other Nordic countries. There are over 400 lodges in the United States and Canada.
The Scandia Lodge meets the third Tuesday of the month at the golf course.