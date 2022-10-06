Southwest Christian High School senior Olivia Wilson is one of five students across the country who has been awarded a $1,000 college scholarship from the American Heart Association.
Juniors and seniors around the U.S. who participated in an in-school or virtual American Heart Challenge program for the 2021-2022 school year were eligible. Applicants had to demonstrate leadership skills within their school’s American Heart Challenge event and show a passion for positively impacting community health.
“At Southwest Christian High School, the National Honor Society committed to becoming a group of lifesavers,” Lisa Hoffman, vice president of Youth Market at the American Heart Association, said in a press release. “Olivia quickly stepped in as lead volunteer, helping to facilitate the program and cheering on her peers as they worked to complete Finn’s Mission through activities like learning Hands-Only CPR and the effects of vaping, then sharing that information with others.”
99 SWCHS students took part in the American Heart Challenge program. Eighty five completed it under Wilson’s leadership and raised over $5,000 to support the mission of the AHA.