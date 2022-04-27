April is National Distracted Driving Awareness month. During the month, law enforcement agencies, including the Carver and Scott County Sheriff’s offices are participating in a distracted driving campaign.
Distracted driving is doing anything while driving that takes attention away from the road — such as talking to other people in the vehicle, eating or drinking, or adjusting the radio. However, according to authorities, it often stems from cellphone use.
More than 39,000 crashes were distracted driving-related from 2016-2020, contributing to one in nine crashes in Minnesota, according to the Office of Traffic Safety, a division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. In 2020, distracted driving contributed to 2,612 injuries and 29 deaths, it stated.
While distracted driving is an important issue, not a lot of thought goes into the action until it’s too late, said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen. Drivers think they can just quickly check a text and that it isn’t a big deal. However, if a fatal crash happens, the possible charges and punishment are significant, he said.
“That choice can lead to some very severe consequences,” Hennen said. “That may seem like a really small, little issue that, in your mind, may not compare to choosing to drink and drive, right? It seems like such a bigger step, but the outcomes are very similar.”
When law enforcement agencies examine causes of motor vehicle crashes, human behavior accounts for the majority of contributing factors, said Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud. As drivers, people can minimize crash risk by making better decisions when operating a motor vehicle, he added.
One of those decisions is putting electronic devices away while driving, and waiting until arriving at a destination to respond to text messages and social media posts, Kamerud said, adding this decision will save lives and property.
“A lot of our serious crashes, our investigations lead us to find out information of people using either their cell phone or being otherwise distracted,” Hennen said.
Distracted driving reduction
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office is working collaboratively with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety in Towards Zero Deaths initiatives by participating in enforcement and education waves, Kamerud said. While the Sheriff’s Office investigates and cites distracted drivers all year, it is making a focused effort in April.
According to Kamerud, Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued 162 distracted driving tickets in 2019, 173 in 2020, 105 in 2021, and 18 so far in the first quarter of 2022.
According to Hennen, Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued 39 distracted driving tickets in 2019, 15 in 2020, 8 in 2021, and 3 so far in 2022. Regarding the difference in ticket numbers between the counties, Hennen noted that each Scott County city, except for Credit River, has its own police department, whereas in Carver County, Chaska is the only city with a police department.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, as well as police departments in the county, are also implementing extra enforcement this month. Both sheriff’s offices raise awareness about the issue on social media platforms.
The fine for a first offense for distracted driving is upward of $120, Kamerud said. Second and subsequent offenses are upward of $300. A person may be charged with criminal vehicular operation, a felony, if distracted driving crash causes death or serious injury, he added.
The issue of distracted driving has “grown over the last years pretty substantially,” Hennen said, adding that 20 years ago it wasn’t a huge issue. Distracted driving is in the Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety’s “The Big 4” fatal crash factors, along with DUI, speeding, and no seatbelt, Kamerud said.
According to Kamerud, the data seems to suggest a decrease in distracted driving since changes in legislation and marketing through the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
“Still, a 9% crash factor is significant, ranking up there with failure to yield right of way and follow too closely,” Kamerud said.