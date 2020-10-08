The HDR Foundation granted a Zen garden expansion at St. Francis Regional Medical Center for patients and staff who wanted to catch some fresh air or get some exercise.
The garden was funded and constructed through a young professional group within the HDR Foundation, which engages local communities through grant funding. The foundation gives $5,000 grants based on employee proposals that meet the organization’s mission.
Volunteers from St. Francis and the Saints Foundation also assisted in the installation of the garden.
“We decided upon making a special place for respite/exercise for staff and patients on the northwest side of the hospital (near the northwest entrance,” said Rachel Bartling, an employee from HDR Inc. who proposed the idea.
The project kicked off Sept. 26.
“The garden will create a lasting impression on the experience of patients, families and staff for years to come,” Dayna Stroik, a spokesperson for Allina, said.