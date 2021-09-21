The St. John’s Fall Festival returned to a more familiar, albeit smaller, version of itself this year after a socially-distanced fall 2020 event.
The festival served up 755 chicken dinners at its Sept. 19 event, around 1,000 fewer than in 2019, said organizer Sue Zimitsch.
The big winners of the day were Donna Will, who won the $5,000 jackpot; Sam Lucas, who took home $3,000; and Brad and Peggy Heitkamp, who won $2,000.
Other prizes included a hand-stitched quilt, which went home with Denise Cloos; an assortment of Pekarna Meat Market products for James Hyatt; and a cart of goodies for Charles Hauser.
This was also the first year that the St. John’s Fall Festival went green with all-compostable dishware and utensils, and it made a big impact on the festival’s footprint.
“We saved 15 large bags of garbage from going to the landfill by using compostable dishes and silverware and taking them to the Jordan compost area,” Zimitsch said.