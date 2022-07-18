A 30-year-old St. Paul woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 169 in Jordan on Saturday, July 16, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Anna Biedenbender was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, the state patrol said. She was in serious condition Monday, July 18, a spokesperson at the medical center said.
Eight vehicles were involved, including a freightliner semi truck. The crash happened when the semi truck struck multiple vehicles from the rear, pushing them into the intersection during a red light.
A secondary accident happened when one of the vehicles was pushed from the northbound lane into oncoming traffic in the southbound lane.
Four people, including the truck driver, sustained non-life threatening injuries while the rest were reportedly unharmed. No alcohol was involved in the incident.