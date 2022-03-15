Contain Maddyn Greenway and slow the high-scoring Providence Academy girls basketball team, which was runner-up in Class AA in 2021.
Easier said than done.
Greenway’s transition game, the way the eighth-grader (yes, eighth-grader) throws her lay-up attempt off the glass, so many times the ball slipping through the hoop hard off the front rim.
When many of her Lions’ teammates were plagued with foul trouble, Greenway took over in the Section 5AA championship, scoring a game-high 31 points, leading top-ranked Providence Academy to a 95-81 win over third-ranked Holy Family Catholic on March 11 at Augsburg University.
The Fire finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 25-5 record, which included a share of the Wright County Conference title with Hutchinson.
With a rotation of only six players, Providence Academy head coach Conner Goetz, a Chanhassen High School graduate, was in a tough position in the first half with two starters with three fouls. Goetz rode with them. And it paid off.
Holy Family Catholic’s early lead evaporated — Maria and Grace Counts each with double digits in the first half. Greenway, after a slow start, held in check in the half-court game by the defense of Fire junior Sophi Hall, also had 10 points by the intermission; a 38-32 Lions lead.
Grace Counts, playing with four fouls in the second half, one away from being eliminated from the game, couldn’t miss, finishing with 18 points. Her sisters, Maria and Hope, picked up the scoring slack in the second half with her on the bench, adding 23 and 12 points, respectively.
Holy Family Catholic, down as many as 12 points early in the second half, climbed within striking distance once at 58-53, but all the Fire could do was trade baskets, Providence Academy icing the game with 38 rebounds, double-digits of those coming on the offensive glass.
Hall finished with 24 points on six 3-pointers, while Jocelyn Land finished her sensational sophomore year with 19 points, a total of 550 for the season. Both of those players will be cornerstones for the Fire next season along with Berkley Neubauer (11 points off the bench) and Sophie Zay.
What will be missing though is the play of the Fire’s three seniors — the do-everything nature of Nicole Bowlin, the game-changing point guard who scored 1,231 points in four seasons at Holy Family Catholic, a career total of 1,293, including her eighth-grade season at Chanhassen High School.
The grit of Lucy Hertel, a player who worked inside despite her size, finishing third on the team in made free throws. Hertel, lost for the 2021 season with a knee injury, the team’s biggest supporter, returned a stronger player and leader.
The fire of Fire senior Reagan Cizek will also be missed, someone who played with intensity on both ends of the court. Cizek, along with Hertel, Zay and Bowlin, members of the last state Holy Family Catholic team in 2019.
The state tournament is March 16-19 at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota. Providence Academy is the No. 1 seed in Class AA. Mayer Lutheran is the second seed in Class A, while Metro West Conference runner-up Benilde-St. Margaret knocked off Holy Angels, gaining the No. 4 seed in Class AAA.
Shakopee, which upset defending 4A champion Chaska in the Section 2AAAA semifinals, pulled off another shocker, winning on a buzzer-beater half-court shot from Kate Cordes over Eden Prairie in the section finals. The South Suburban Conference champion Sabers, the fourth seed in sections, are now the No. 2 seed in state.
MORE PLAYOFF BASKETBALL
All area boys basketball teams saw their seasons end in the first and second rounds last week.
Chaska finished with a 10-17 record, dropping a quarterfinal contest with top-seeded and defending Section 2AAAA champion Shakopee, 70-53. Seniors Cameron Walle (17 points), Jakobe Lyles (14 points), Brady Nicholson (eight points), Matthew Kallman (six points), and Maddox Foss (five points) were scoring leaders.
Chanhassen lost to Edina 67-57 in the quarterfinals, concluding the season with a 15-12 record. It was the final game for seniors Will Schleicher, Tanner Johnson, Patrick Brick, Tyrique Williams, Jaxon McDonald and Eli Sweeney.
Holy Family Catholic won 75-54 over Minneapolis Edison in the first round of Section 5AA, and led second-seeded Rockford 32-27 at halftime, eventually falling 71-61. Boden Kapke capped an impressive junior season with 18 points, a total of 761 for the year. Senior Austin Clifford matched his career-high with 21 points for the Fire.
Southwest Christian also posted a first-round win, an 83-59 decision over Breck School before bowing out to Maranatha Christian 82-66 in the quarterfinals. Senior Nick Burke finished off his run with the Stars with a team-high 24 points. Fellow senior Brayden Zimmerman added 14 points in his finale.
Local section finals set for this week include Eden Prairie at Shakopee on March 18, and Mound-Westonka and Orono in the Section 6AAA final on March 17 at Chanhassen High School.