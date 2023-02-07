Under a proposed bill at the Legislature, a stretch of Highway 5 in Chanhassen would be dedicated to the late Minnesota music icon Prince, according to a press release from Sen. Julia Coleman’s office.
The bill, introduced by Coleman, R-Waconia, moved to the Senate floor on Monday, Feb. 6.
If passed, the stretch of highway will be designated as ‘Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway,’ marked with a sign in Prince’s trademark purple, according to the release.
“Prince’s great legacy lives on in Minnesota and in our community of Chanhassen. The Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway is a small way we can honor the life of a man known and admired worldwide, but who chose to call Minnesota home” Coleman said in the release.