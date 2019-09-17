A spinning cone of webbed rope is the most popular part of Prairie View Elementary’s new playground, said Principal Felicia Thames.
The new structure was installed in early September, with one more feature yet to be delivered as of Sept. 16. The bright red playground is friendlier to the pre-kindergarten students who will eventually move onto the campus, but some taller slides remain as features that older students enjoy, Thames said.
At the end of the 2018-2019 school year, the school’s students voted to keep the school’s perennial-favorite row of blue tire swings. The cone spinner was the clear favorite during recess on Sept. 16, a sunny Monday, when nearly a dozen kindergartners clambered onto the cone or stood nearby waiting for their turn.