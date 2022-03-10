The Chaska High School speech team participated in two separate tournaments on March 5, with some team members competing at Lakeville North and some competing at Shakopee. Both were large, competitive tournaments, providing great opportunities for the team, according to a news release.
The Lakeville North tournament, with the large number of competitors, included a semifinals round, with the top seven from semis advancing to finals. Ava Gordon and Anna Holk advanced to the semifinal round in Great Speeches and Discussion, respectively. Suad Muhumed advanced to finals and was named Tournament Champion in Poetry.
At the Shakopee tournament, Chaska speakers placing in finals include: Halle Browning, 5th in Great Speeches; Edward Kent, 6th in Creative Expression; and Yabsera Yidnekachew, 7th in Creative Expression.
Chaska Speakers placing in the Next-in Finals include: Halle Browning, 1st in Informative Speaking; Tiara Grafton, 1st in Poetry; Joelle Sihombing, 5th in Poetry; Gavyn Soderstrom, 4th in Storytelling; and Adonai Yidnekachew, 7th in Great Speeches;
With a large number of competitors, Shakopee also held Merit Final rounds for five categories to recognize additional speakers. William Kail place 4th in Extemporaneous Speaking in Merit Finals.
Next up for the Chaska Speech team: On Friday, March 11, six Chaska speech team members will compete at Eagan in a qualifying tournament for the National Speech tournament. The team will compete in the Eagan Wildcats tournament on Saturday.
On Monday, March 14, Chaska will host five schools in the Class 2AA SE Subsection tournament, with the top competitors advancing to sections later on April 9 in Mankato.