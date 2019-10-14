Chaska clinched the Suburban White District football title for the second time in three years in a 20-0 road win at Waconia Oct. 11.
Did the eighth-ranked Hawks clinch the No. 1 seed in Section 2-5A along the way? Likely. Only the QRF will tell come Thursday, Oct. 17.
Chaska, at 6-1 overall, owns a one-game lead on Mankato West, which beat Kasson-Mantorville in week seven.
The Hawks hosted No. 3-ranked St. Thomas Academy in the final regular season game Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Against Waconia, back at the stadium in which Chaska upset the Wildcats in the Section 2-5A playoffs in 2018, the Hawks scored on a pair of first-half drives, runs of two and seven yards from Stevo Klotz and Matthew Kuntz.
Running plays dominated offensive attack plans with snow flying through the air through a strong wind. Chaska ran the ball 57 times in 62 total plays, totaling 296 yards on the ground.
Kuntz had a game-high 123 yards followed by a season-high 17 carries for 87 yards from Klotz. Quarterback Grif Wurtz added 40 yards as well.
Waconia was held to no pass completions on four attempts and 100 total yards on the ground. Freshman Max McEnelly was limited to 36 yards with Tim Stapleton rushing for a team-high 66 yards on 14 carries.
Waconia ran a total of 29 plays on offense.
Chaska’s Marcus Holasek plunged in on a 9-yard run, totaling 30 yards for the game, to cap the 20-0 win with 8:26 remaining.
Ben Courneya had a team-high 10 tackles with Holasek with nine tackles and a sack.
St. Thomas Academy is 7-0, one of six unbeaten teams remaining in Class 5A.
CONFERENCE
TITLE CLINCHED
Victories over Robbinsdale Cooper (25-12, 25-14, 25-13) and Bloomington Kennedy Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 gave Chaska Volleyball its first Metro West Conference title since 2015.
More on the clinching win including comments from players is available online on the Chaska Herald’s site.
The Hawks host the Toni Kaiser Memorial Tournament Oct. 19. Teams include No. 1 teams in all three classes, Eagan, Stewartville and Mayer Lutheran, as well as top-10 teams in Belle Plaine and Champlin Park.
INDIVIDUAL
TOURNAMENT
Lexi Bauman and Noelle Slezak concluded their Chaska tennis careers paired together, reaching the third round of the Section 2AA Tournament Oct. 12 in St. Peter.
The Hawk seniors won matches 6-0, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-1 over a pair from Eden Prairie to reach the quarterfinal round. A 6-0, 6-1 loss to Minnetonka’s top team ended the post-season run.
Reese Williams and Ellen Adams played in singles, falling in 12 games to top players. Izzy Dahl and Ireland Altenburg also played together in doubles in a 6-0, 6-1 decision.