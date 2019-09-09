If there was baseball in Chaska, Richard “Dick” Osdoba could likely be found.
Whether it was on the microphone at Athletic Park, helping run the Lions All-Star Series each June or coordinating the Post 57 Legion baseball team, Osdoba did it all.
Osdoba died Sept. 9 after years of battling cancer. He recently had a heart attack while preparing to move to hospice care, confirmed former Chaska baseball coach Dale Welter and Bob Roepke, chairman of the Chaska Cubs.
“It’s a sad deal, going to miss seeing him,” Welter said. “He worked his butt off with the Lions.”
“We had a chance to visit for quite awhile at Good Samaritan. He was a huge sports fan and certainly loved baseball and the Cubs and Hawks,” Roepke said.
The Litchfield native was the 2012 Angelo Giuliani award winner by the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association. Recognized as someone who has dedicated himself to promote high school baseball.
“So very sorry to hear of this ... yet rejoicing that we were able to have a great conversation just prior to the State Baseball tournament. A great ambassador for high school and amateur baseball,” said Chanhassen’s Denny Laufenburger, the 2016 Angelo Giuliani award winner.
Osdoba proclaimed the famous words, “Take a bow, Lukey,” following a perfect game performance in the 2015 high school baseball playoffs from Luke Roskam.
Additionally, Osdoba worked at the scorer’s table for all Chaska boys basketball games, home and away, and co-directed the 2012 Minnesota State Legion Baseball Tournament.
“Dick will be greatly missed. Was a pleasure of mine getting to work with him for several years around the baseball and basketball programs. The press box and scorers table won’t be the same without you, Dick. Rest peacefully,” former Chaska High School student Ryan Paul, of the Chaska Hawks Broadcast Network, said on Twitter.
“Dick also helped us start the Chanhassen Legion Baseball Program when the high schools split. He had a great passion for baseball and devoted a lot of his free time to the game. He will be missed,” Paul Harris, former Chanhassen Legion Baseball director said.
A memorial gathering will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska.