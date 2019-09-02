Chanhassen opened the 2019 schedule with losses to No. 4-ranked Edina and No. 10-ranked Lakeville North.
And then the defending state champions, Minnetonka, ranked No. 2 in the pre-season, came to town Aug. 30.
Brutal, schedule makers!
The early season tests proved to benefit to Chanhassen, which took the Skippers into overtime, the match tied at one.
Minnetonka, though, prevailed with an overtime goal to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Defensemen Emilia Johnson and Lissa Mizutani scored for the Skippers with Jelena Zbiljic adding an assist on the winner.
Chanhassen tied the game in the 38th minute, right before halftime, on Kennedy Beld’s first varsity goal.
The second half belonged to Chanhassen goaltender Jess Maus, who made 12 saves in the match.
Minnetonka’s winner came three minutes into the first of two five-minute extra sessions.
Olivia Graupmann, in her third season in goal for the Skippers, stopped three shots, surrendering her first goal in 250 minutes of play.
Chanhassen, which hosted Lakeville South Tuesday, is at Robbinsdale Cooper at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Earlier in the week, a 2-1 lead late in the second half, Chanhassen saw Shakopee score twice over the final six minutes, dropping a 3-2 decision Aug. 27.
Brooke Davies opened the scoring for Shakopee.
Second-half goals from the Storm’s Riley Lyons and Lillie Armstrong gave the visitors its first lead of the season.
BOYS SOCCER
Dylan Olson notched goals No. 4 and 5 on the season as Minnetonka improved to 3-0, all by shutout, in a 4-0 win over Chanhassen Aug. 29.
The Skippers led 1-0 at halftime.
Alex Piguillem added a goal and assist with Niko Scheibal also scoring for Minnetonka.
Kai Haroldson was credited with one save for the Skippers in 40 minutes of play.
Chanhassen, goalless in three matches this season, opens the Metro West Conference schedule on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. against Robbinsdale Cooper.
Two days earlier, seven different Shakopee players found the net, an 8-0 Saber home win over Chanhassen on Aug. 27.
Tyler Grausnick had a multi-score game for Shakopee.
The Sabers led 4-0 at halftime.
Zachary Susee added a goal and three assists for Shakopee.
GIRLS TENNIS
All three doubles matches going three sets, Chanhassen got two of three points, defeating Southwest Christian 4-3 in a non-conference tennis match Aug. 28.
Bella Plath and Ellie Rathbun won in a tie-breaker for the second time early this season at second doubles, rallying from a set down in a 1-6, 6-4, 10-5 decision for the Storm.
Megan Miller and Sara Thomas also won 0-6, 6-3, 10-3 at third doubles for Chanhassen for their first varsity win.
The match of the evening went to Hannah and Greta Schwarz from Southwest Christian at first doubles, a 2-6, 7-6, 11-9 decision over Natasha Gauerke and Savannah George of Chanhassen.
The Schwarzs won a tie-breaker 7-5 in the second set to force extra points.
Ella Schmidt (6-3, 6-2) and Josie Harris (6-2, 7-5) scored victories at third and fourth singles for the Stars.
Lauren Spear, making her season debut at first singles, won 6-1, 6-0 for Chanhassen. Emma Oyen of the Storm also was victorious 7-6, 7-5 over Lily Schwen of Southwest Christian for the match clinching point.
Chanhassen is at Aquila Park in St. Louis Park against Benilde-St. Margaret at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.