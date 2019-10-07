The regular season is over, now the real fun begins.
Chaska girls soccer closed out the regular season with its fourth consecutive victory, a 1-0 decision over Bloomington Jefferson in the home finale Oct. 3.
The Hawks finished the Metro West Conference in second place for consecutive seasons, a 5-1 record.
Benilde-St. Margaret clinched sole possession of the title with a 4-0 win over Bloomington Kennedy.
Chaska (8-5-3) scored the game’s only goal in the first half on a Sammie Ramboldt left-footed shot into the back of the net. Ramboldt netted four goals in the last four matches.
The Hawks took the No. 6 seed in next week’s Section 2AA Tournament. They faced Shakopee on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The semifinals are Thursday, Oct. 10 with the championship on Oct. 15.
LOSS IN THE FINALE
Good chances to score late, including a missed penalty call in the box, Chaska boys soccer fell in the regular season finale 2-1 to Bloomington Jefferson Oct. 3.
The Hawks tied Chanhassen in sixth place in the Metro West Conference at 1-5.
Chaska, at 4-9-1 overall, received the No. 6 seed in this week’s Section 2AA Tournament. The Hawks played at Minnetonka on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
In the finale, senior Elian Seneca netted a first-half goal for Chaska. Jack Simonet scored the winner for the Jaguars with 12 minutes left in regulation.
Alex Atkins had given Bloomington Jefferson an early 1-0 lead.
WIN IN THE POOL
Chaska won 10 of 11 varsity races, claiming the top two spots in five individual events, in a 101-80 win over Bloomington Jefferson Oct. 3.
The Hawks are 3-1 in the Metro West Conference duals against Robbinsdale Cooper and Bloomington Kennedy remaining.
Gretta Hansen (26.92) and Zoe Skoogman (27.51) went one-two in the 50-yard freestyle with Kailey Pederson and Ava Kallop claiming the top two spots in the 200 individual medley in times of 2:22.24 and 2:27.12.
Pederson won the 500-yard freestyle (5:33.56) with teammate Kiana Tardia (5:38.26) with Lindsay Smutka hitting the wall in first place in the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.53).
Other Chaska winners were Serena Urevig in the 100-yard freestyle (58.21) and 100-yard backstroke (1:04), and Gretta Hansen in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.45).
Smutka, Eliza Prescher, Hansen, and Pederson were victors in the 200-yard medley relay — one of three wins in relay events — in a time of 1:58.71.
Ava Kallop, Brooke Freeman, Tardia, and Urevig won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:48.56) with Pederson, Urevig, Hansen, and Smutka coming in first in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:52.32).
Chaska competes against Robbinsdale Cooper at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Plymouth Middle School.