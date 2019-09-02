Chanhassen opened the season in May ranked No. 1 in Class B. Every two weeks when a new poll was released by the Minnesota State Baseball website, there were the Red Birds up top.
Everyone was gunning for the Red Birds this summer. So when Chanhassen lost in the third round of the state tournament Aug. 30, taking a blow from Blaine, some wrote off the Red Birds.
However, with five wins in three days, allowing four runs over 50 innings of elimination game baseball, Chanhassen showed everyone they were the best of the best in Class B once again.
The Red Birds defeated Dundas 8-1 and 9-2 on Labor Day at Irish Stadium in Maple Lake to claim the second consecutive state title. Thirty-two wins to just five losses this season.
The perfect finale to summer on the baseball diamond.