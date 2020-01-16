When Kirstyn Sansom and her family, of Chanhassen, arrived in Australia on Dec. 27, she knew that her parents’ home and community near Ballarat, Victoria was safe from the bush fires ravaging vast areas of the Australian landscape.
Ballarat is 72 miles west of Melbourne, Victoria’s capital city. Still, upon arrival, they could see and smell the smoke in the atmosphere from the bushfires near Melbourne.
Sansom, an Australian, and her family came to the Twin Cities on a job transfer in 2007. She and her family first lived in Eden Prairie, then moved to Chanhassen in 2010. She was instrumental in bringing New Zealand artist Graham Hoete, also known as “Mr. G,” to Chanhassen, to paint the now iconic Prince mural on the side of the Chanhassen Cinema movie theater.
In summer 2019, Sansom invited the newspaper to the annual Australian New Zealanders American Association (ANZAA) summer picnic. According to Sansom, there are nearly 1,000 Australians and New Zealanders living in the Twin Cities, here on work transfers, marriage, or adventure. Of that number, approximately 400 belong to ANZAA, which provides opportunities to socialize and enjoy Down Under food and culture.
FIRES
With the extensive coverage of the recent Australian bush fires which are endangering entire communities, people and wildlife, the newspaper reached out to Sansom, to see if her family has experienced any impact from the extensive bush fires in their part of Victoria.
“Fortunately we’re far away from the bush fires, being on the west side of Melbourne,” Sansom said in a phone interview from her parents’ home last week. “But it’s been very smokey. Everyone here is saddened by the devastation and loss. Globally, I think people are finally understanding how big of a continent Australia is, and how there can be so many bush fires. We’re going into summer here and the weather is heating up. It’s already 100 degrees with high winds. And with the extreme drought that areas around the country have had, it makes it very dangerous.”
While bush fires aren’t unusual, the extreme drought in Australia has made this year especially dangerous, Sansom said.
“Where we live, we’re on the edge of a 10-mile state forest,” Sansom said. “I grew up where we always had an evacuation plan in place. (The park) always caught fire. We’ve had many close calls and there was one evacuation. But it’s like our tornados in Minnesota. You prepare for them. For us, we always had a big sprinkler at the ready, and there were always bush fire drills. You just grabbed what you needed and didn’t worry about anything else.”
Eucalyptus trees are dangerous when they catch fire, Sansom explained. The eucalyptus trees grow throughout Australia, adaptable to all kinds of habitat. When a bushfire begins, it not only ignites the eucalyptus trees, but vaporizes the eucalyptus tree oil, creating tree crown fires and explosions.
“So much heat is created by the trees that it creates its own lightning storm,” Sansom said. “And the trees have loose bark. When they catch fire, the wind carries the tinders creating thousands of small fires elsewhere.”
Sansom’s father Phil Sansom joined the telephone conversation. He has been a member of the volunteers in Victoria’s Country Fire Authority. His company Jensan Farm Services provided fire retardant application contract work for 27 days during the previous major disaster which was Black Saturday in February 2009. Phil said, “That fire resulted in the loss of 173 lives, our nation’s worst ever.
“My company is also a member of the Forest Industry Brigade, a fire fighting service operated by forestry companies to help protect their plantation assets. Their trained staff and contractors have access to substantial amounts of heavy equipment including bulldozers, graders and fire trucks.
“One of our neighbors moved to a community outside of Melbourne 12 months ago,” Phil added. “They’ve lost their new house, the fencing and gardening area. Where they live, in that coastal town, 120 homes were destroyed. Also, 4,000 tourists had to be evacuated by air force ships and helicopters. They were all taken back by boat to Melbourne.
“In addition to forests burning, there are vast areas of land burning, with livestock, sheep cattle, and horses being killed,” Phil said. “The army is digging mass graves for the dead animals, and there are hundreds and hundreds of animals and wildlife injured. It’s going to take a lot to rescue and rehabilitate them, and a big effort to deliver feed.”