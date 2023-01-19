The third annual Waconia Polar Plunge will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, starting around noon at Lake Waconia Regional Park.
Polar Plunge hosts its bone-chilling events all over the state to help raise funds for Special Olympics Minnesota.
The 2023 goal is to raise $180,000, all of which goes toward training and services for thousands of athletes.
Donations and registration can be done online, with a $75 minimum, or there is pre-registration/check in on Feb. 10 from 4-6 p.m. and day-of starting at 11 a.m.
For more information and registration, visit www.plungemn.org/events/waconia/