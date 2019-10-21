Ability is one thing, experience is another.
No. 1 Edina has beaten No. 2 Minnetonka 4-3 twice this season because they possess both.
That’s why Skippers girls tennis coach Dave Stearns has dedicated the last three weeks of practice of teaching the team to “give themselves permission to win.”
“This is the deepest team I’ve ever had. I’ve had a lot of good teams, and this one is right up there. Our talent goes well beyond our top 10,” he said. “When you look at Edina, they’re seasoned players, experienced and older than us. They’ve won big matches. So we’ve focused our time on understanding how to finish points, finish games, finish matches. I feel like we’ve really elevated our team these last two weeks.”
Minnetonka had chances to win the Lake Conference dual in late September, winning points at second, third and fourth singles. Needing just one point in doubles, the Skippers were able to win first sets, but none after.
“Younger kids, they sometimes are waiting for the other team to lose. We need to sustain our intensity and level of play to finish off second or third sets in those type of matches. The ability is there. Experience is something that needs to be learned,” Stearns said.
Minnetonka used an alternative line-up in the second meeting, moving Karina Elvestrom to one doubles. Stearns said it gave him another look to see what line-up may work best if the Skippers get a third crack at Edina in the state championship this week.
Minnetonka, with two seniors, two juniors, one sophomore and five freshmen in its usual line-up, will have to get through Becker in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 22 (noon) and likely No. 3 seed Mounds View in the semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 23 (10 a.m.) to see Edina.
The Mustangs are 18-3 overall with a pair of 6-1 losses to Edina and a defeat to Mahtomedi in the regular season.
“Our opportunity of winning a state championship is better this year than last. We’re far better and deeper than last year,” Stearns said of a state runner-up finish to Edina in 2018, a 7-0 score. “We have nine ninth graders. All very talented. If I were to put my best singles line-up out there, we’d have a freshman, a sophomore, an eighth grader, and a junior. So, the future is very, very bright for the program.”
It seems like a busy week is in store for Stearns and the Skippers.
Sarah Shahbaz and Annika Elvestrom are the No. 1 seed in the Class AA Doubles Tournament, which begins Thursday, Oct. 24.
Stearns called the duo a “special doubles team.”
“They have a history of playing together before the season. Just tremendous kids, a pleasure to coach,” he said.
Karina Elvestrom will play in the singles tournament as well. She draws No. 1 seed Karin Young of Eastview.
The state tournament is hosted at Baseline Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
FIVE-TIME STATE QUALIFIER
Teammate versus teammate, one spot left into the state tournament, best friends before, best friends after for junior Ally Agerland and senior Cecily Cronin of Holy Family Catholic.
Agerland, the two-time Section 2A singles champion, settled for second place, a win over Cronin in the true-second match.
Agerland qualified for her fifth consecutive Class A State Tournament. She was fourth in 2017 and lost in the consolation championship in 2018. The junior was a team qualifier as a seventh and eighth grader.
Agerland, the No. 2 seed, surrendered just three games in the first two victories Oct. 10 before advancing to the championship in a 6-2, 6-0 win over third seed Jennah Groth of Annandale.
Top seed Greta Nesbit won the Section 2A singles championship 6-3, 6-2.
Cronin, beaten 6-1, 6-2 by Nesbit in the semifinals, topped Groth in the third-place match to force the state play-in match with Agerland.
Litchfield’s doubles teams of Avery Stilwell and Elise Bierbaum won the section championship over teammates Vaida Behnke and Neriah Lara.
The Class A State Tournament is Oct. 24-25 at Reed Sweatt Family Tennis Center. Agerland drew No. 3 seed Sonia Baig of Blake School.