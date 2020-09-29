Rod Provart joined Open Hands Foundation at the best — and most complicated — time.
Provart, who worked for decades in corporate global events, marketing and hospitality, always had a heart for community service. In between work trips to the Olympics or NCAA matches, he served as a member and chair of Southwest Christian High School’s board of education.
With his former industry hinging on major events, a phone call this March asking if Provart was interested in the executive director position at Open Hands was more than welcome, he said.
Open Hands Foundation was founded by Westwood Community Church in 2003 to meet the needs of those in their community. The foundation’s current focus is Hope House, an organization that supports teens 14-19 needing emergency shelter, support and counseling. The church provides the house itself, Open Hands supplies funding and volunteers and 180 Degrees arranges all professional services.
Since starting this June, Provart has been building relationships with donors, partners and volunteers. COVID-19 has complicated the job — how do you virtually mingle? — but his passion has remained.
“It’s a really good fit, but more than anything, it’s the privilege to be a change maker in the community. We can influence the lives of youth, allowing them to become the very best they can be,” Provart said.
The newspaper caught up with Provart on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Denny Laufenburger was your predecessor at Open Hands. What was it like stepping into a new position with big shoes to fill?
"He’s a giant in this community, and I’m so grateful he left the big giant footprints that he did. He did such great work and has been one of my biggest allies, supporter, cheerleader, whatever attribute in ensuring my success through this transition… he established so many great relationships and I get the privilege of his halo effect, if you will.
It’s humbling when you follow somebody like that. I wake up every day thinking, what can I do to leave my own rich legacy? It’s really a privilege."
How has COVID-19 affected Hope House?
“There’s been so many challenges that result in higher costs, primarily from additional staffing, food, cleaning supplies and protocols. We normally have teens that leave to go to school or work, but instead, they’re quarantined to the home. We have to think super creatively, because part of the success of the Hope House is the legions of volunteers that would come in and create activities off the property.
Before COVID-19, there were events and opportunities not only to raise money, but raise awareness of what we do. There’s a kind of shame associated with needing a crisis center, but when you raise awareness…it lets people know there is an option."
Hope House is Open Hands’ current focus. What else are you exploring for the future?
"It’s hard to define, because we just don’t know what the impact is going to be. But we really would like to do more awareness activities. There are Hope House clubs in local high schools...high schoolers are coming together and saying we want to establish a service club to focus on benefiting and supporting the teens living at Hope House. We want to support them as much as we can.
We’re hoping by spring, we can start ... those awareness and fundraising events, and get that opportunity to support one another. It’s heartwarming and humbling to see teens caring about teens who need someone to care about them.”
This interview has been edited for length, style and clarity.