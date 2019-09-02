Minnetonka volleyball has owned the Pudas Invitational in Eden Prairie, claiming titles in 2017 and 2018.
On Saturday, Aug. 31, the Skippers continued that title run, winning five matches by 2-0 scores in a championship finish.
Minnetonka is 13-0 over the last three years in the Labor Day Weekend event.
The Skippers beat Bloomington Jefferson in the championship 25-18, 26-24.
Other wins came against Holy Family (25-12, 25-12), Edina (25-21, 25-15), Mankato East (25-11, 25-16), and Blaine (25-19, 25-13).
Minnetonka was coming off losses to top-10 teams in Lakeville North and Shakopee. In a rematch of the 2018 Section 2AAA finals, the Sabers handed the Skippers a 3-1 decision Aug. 29.
The visiting Sabers dropped the first game before rallying 18-25, 25-17, 26-24, and 25-19.
Skyler Germann (15), Abby Stanwood (11) and Kali Engeman (11) led the Skippers at the net in kills.
Olivia Koeppen and Isabella Milacnik finished with 25 and 17 set assists with Macy Osenga and Morgan Rooney serving up four and two aces.
Holy Family Catholic was also in the tournament in Eden Prairie, finishing with an 0-4 record. Game scores were 25-12, 25-12 versus Minnetonka, 25-19, 25-19 against Blaine, 25-17, 25-8 with host Eden Prairie, and Bloomington Jefferson (25-21, 25-16).
Abby Smith had 19 kills and 22 digs, while Kalie Dahl had 15 kills and Sophia Mackey finished with 13 offensive attack points.
Other leaders for the tournament were Kathryn Jans (52 set assists) and Lizzie Guggemos (13 digs).
The Fire took Le Sueur-Henderson to five games in the season opener Aug. 27 behind 24 kills from Smith. They also lost in three games to Glencoe-Silver Lake on Aug. 29.
ONE GOAL THE DIFFERENCE
Scoreless through 80 minutes, Jon Brain’s penalty kick goal in the first overtime was the difference in Southwest Christian’s 1-0 boys soccer win over host Holy Family Catholic Aug. 27.
The Stars were awarded a penalty with a foul call in the box.
The Fire came just feet from winning in the closing seconds, a Thomas Aragon Menzel shot resting on the goal line as regulation expired.
Holy Family Catholic had the better of chances throughout, unable to solve Stars goaltender Bergan Rosdahl.
Bryce Richter made a key save in the 77th minute as well for the Fire.
MORE SHUTOUTS
Four games, no zero goals allowed.
Minnetonka, behind a pair of second-half goals, improved to 4-0 with a 2-0 shutout of Duluth East. The Aug. 31 contest was a rematch of the 2018 state semifinals.
Dylan Olson notched his sixth goal of the season on a penalty kick after drawing a foul in the box for the winner. Charlie Pears finished off the win with a goal with under eight minutes to play.
Minnetonka outshot the Greyhounds 9-1.
WHAT A START
Lissa Mizutani netted a pair of goals, leading Minnetonka girls soccer in a 4-0 win over Eastview on Aug. 27.
The Skippers (3-0), which started the season with wins over South Suburban Conference opponents, led 3-0 at halftime.
Claire Carver and Marli Bertagnoli also scored for Minnetonka.