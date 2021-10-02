Thirteen-win Minnetonka fell to 1-3 against Section 2AAAA opponents, a 25-18, 25-19, 25-16 loss to Eden Prairie on Sept. 30.
It was the third consecutive defeat for the Skippers.
Eden Prairie, which elevated to No. 2 in the Class 4A rankings, continued to show its evolution this season, attacking from all points of the net, with outside hitter Paige O'Connell at times unblockable.
The Eagles bottled up the middle of the net, not allowing Skipper hitter Kate Simington much to fire at.
Minnetonka, 13-5 overall, hosts Edina at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
VOLLEYBALL: Holy Family 3, Mound-Westonka 1
Holy Family Catholic is one win away from its first 10 victory season since 2016, dispatching Mound-Westonka in four games, a 26-24, 25-18, 14-25, 25-15 win on Sept. 30.
The Fire are coming off back-to-back one win seasons in 2019 and 2020.
Sonja Laaksonen was efficient with 14 kills and only two errors on 31 swings at the net. Sophia Mackey added 11 kills followed by Lorelei Wilson and Tatum Hussey with six and five attack points, respectively.
Zoe Schuele had 37 set assists for Holy Family Catholic with Mackey one of five servers with two or more aces, finishing with five.
Laaksonen (25), Mackey (10) and Scheule (10) led the defense in digs.
Holy Family Catholic, which won all three matches last week, are at Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
VOLLEYBALL: Southwest Christian 3, Delano 1
CROSS COUNTRY: Farmington Invite
Wyatt Wersinski ran to a 25th place time of 18 minutes, 33 seconds, in leading Southwest Christian at the Farmington Invitational on Sept. 30 at the Dakota County Fairgrounds.
The Stars were seventh of 17 teams