Gary Schmidt looked at the scores of the matches on the court. All were close, three headed to third sets.
The kind of match, early in the season, a coach likes to see.
In a match-up of Stars — Southwest Christian and Holy Angels — it was the host Stars of Chaska that won two of three matches played to super tie-breakers in 4-3 decision Aug. 23.
Lily Schwen won 6-1, 2-6, 10-5 at third singles with Ella Schmidt rallying from a set down to win 5-7, 6-4, 10-7 to clinch the team victory for Southwest Christian (2-0).
The Stars also got wins at second and third doubles from the teams of Josie Harris and Ava Thiewes (6-2, 6-2) and Katie Woodward and Ya Schmidt (6-3, 6-4).
Julia McIntosh won a set at second singles, beaten 10-2 in the super tie-breaker.
A doubles sweep that included one game surrendered in three matches led Southwest Christian to a 6-1 win over New Life Academy on Aug. 20.
Top team Hannah and Greta Schwarz won in 12 straight games as did Harris and Thiewes at second doubles. Woodward and Ya Schmidt were victorious 6-0, 6-1 in the third position.
McIntosh (6-4, 6-1), Schwen (6-3, 6-0) and Ella Schmidt (6-1, 6-1) scored team points between second and fourth singles for the Stars.
Lauren Jones, playing at No. 1 singles, won the first set in a 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 loss to New Life’s Bryna Eigenfeld.
BOYS SOCCER
The paddle returns to Southwest Christian High School.
The Stars won the four-team tournament in Monticello for the second straight season, a 1-0 victory over Willmar in the championship match Aug. 23.
Jeremiah Konkel’s goal with 12 minutes remaining ended up being the difference for Southwest Christian.
The contest featured 23 total shots with Bergan Rosdahl stopping 12 attempts for the Stars.
Southwest Christian opened the season on Aug. 22 with a 2-1 win over Delano in the semifinals.
Jon Brain and Konkel scored for the Stars with David Brain assisting on both goals.
GIRLS SOCCER
It’s a wrap. First weekend success.
Southwest Christian, on the road for back-to-back matches, topped Minneapolis South 1-0 and Hutchinson 3-0 on Aug. 23 and 24.
Sophie Hotchkiss netted the lone goal from Maddy Alberti in the season opener.
Versus Hutchinson, first-half goals from Emma Baribualt and Grace Ose set the stage for a second consecutive shutout win.
Callie Ertel finished off the scoring for the Stars early in the second half.
VOLLEYBALL
A match-up of top-10 teams in Class AA, second-ranked North Branch beat Southwest Christian 3-2 at the Breakdown Side Out Classic at Edina High School on Aug. 24.
Game scores were 23-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 19-17.
Cianna Selbitschka had 29 kills for the Vikings. North Branch is the defending state champions.
Southwest Christian trailed in game one 12-6 and 18-13, rallying for the early match lead. The deficit was eight points in game three at 14-6 before using a 10-1 run turned the set around.
Southwest Christian twice had match point in the fifth game.
The Stars beat Totino-Grace 25-16, 25-12, 22-25, 25-20 in the season opener in Fridley on Aug. 22.