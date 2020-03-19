Area educators offered several tips this week to families with kids abruptly spending their time at home.
Cara Thorpe, founder of the Chaska tutoring company Yellow Parachute Learning Partners, pointed to three C's in particular, according to a news release: Connect, create and carry on.
Connect: Get creative in maintaining and nurturing relationships, even though the challenges of social distancing. Build time for maintaining connections into your daily schedule. Transform isolation into an opportunity to make deeper connections with family members. Make sharing a meal together as a family a priority. When we have a connection that stabilizes us in times of stress or struggle, we won’t feel so alone.
Create: Create normalcy. Work with your kids to come up with a mutually agreeable schedule, and stick to it. Agree on one thing both parent and student can focus on as a long-term goal. And remember the reward. Because you’re at home, meeting learning expectations one-on-one will go quickly if you dedicate a little bit of time day by day. The majority of your time can then be spent trying new things like cooking, crafts, puzzles, outdoor activities and more.
Carry on: Keep on keeping on. Maintain the structure of your days. Focus on what matters most to you. Make time for yourself. Take a walk outside. Practice random acts of kindness. Get creative in finding boredom busters. Online library resources, virtual field trips, and family game nights are great places to start.
For toddlers and young children, Prior Lake's Candi Seil, who sells early-childhood learning kits through Let's Talk Kids with Wendy Walz and Cinnamin Theisen, suggested a slew of activities to encourage different kinds of learning, including the following:
Pretend play
- Act like a dog or cat.
- Dress up as a super hero and save a pretend town.
- Pretend to be a family member; for example, go to work or cook dinner.
- Make your own grocery store.
- Pretend to be your favorite character, say and do what they do.
Music
- Make your plastic containers into a drum with a wooden spoon or small sticks.
- Turn on music and have a dance party.
- Sing songs.
Creative art
- Paint with toy cars — see what patterns the wheels make.
- Glue together paper shapes to make art.
- Rubbing art: put an item under a sheet of paper and rub a crayon over the top to see what emerges. For instance, put a drying rack under the paper or a puzzle piece, gently rub your crayon over the top to display the image.
Literacy
- Put flour or sugar on a jelly roll pan and draw letters in it.
- Practice reciting letters on flashcards.
- Read books.
- Have your child “read” to you.
- Write your child’s name on a piece of paper with many other names, and ask him or her to identify the right name.
Indoor fun
- Allow your children to play with items in water in your kitchen sink. For instance, use measuring cups to pour or dump, spoons to stir and mix in soap.
- Match socks.
- Set up a cooking station with plastic utensils, plastic bowls etc.
Large-motor skills
- Play with a hula hoop.
- Use a laundry basket to become your basketball hoop.
- Play hockey using a flat object to hit under your couch or furniture.
- Put a piece of painters tape on the floor in a straight line. Have your child jump over it or walk on it like a balance beam.
- Play hide and seek.
- Practice balancing on one foot and then the other.
- Do yoga.
Outdoor play
- Go on a nature walk. Look for a bird, stick, tree and other fun things you can find.
- Play I Spy and name objects for your child to find. For instance, I spy a white mailbox or a red car.
- Run (or walk) down a hill.
Fine-motor skills
- Cut a greeting card into pieces like a puzzle and practice putting it back together.
- Sort objects into a muffin tin — for instance, give your child pom poms, raisins, cereal or other small objects you have around the house.
- Practice writing lines or drawing shapes.
- Create your own game. Draw a game board on a sheet of paper and have your child get from start to finish by rolling a dice.
- Stack cups or blocks.
Show kindness
- Create your own card to send to a friend or relative.
- Do something nice for a family member like sharing a toy or special snack.
- Make a video message to send to a loved one.
"During this time of staying inside, the most important thing to remember is your child wants your time and attention," Seil and the others wrote in the release. "By doing some of these activities together, you can create memories for life."