There is no shortage of places to shop for the perfect gifts in the Twin Cities this holiday season. Here are a few popular and notable markets—local and elsewhere in the metro area:
European Christmas Market
When? Nov. 25-27, Dec. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18
Where? Union Depot, 240 E. Kellogg Blvd, St. Paul
The European Christmas Market is a free event based on the open-air Christkindl Markets in Germany, Austria and other European countries. Vendors will be selling unique crafts, Glühwein (mulled wine) and festive foods.
Shakopee Holiday Festival
When? Dec. 3 from 2-6 p.m.
Where? Downtown Shakopee
This open-streets celebration kicks off with a vendor market, pictures with Santa, a walk-through parade from 2-5 p.m., tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks at 6 p.m. (See page 22 for more details).
Julmarknad Handcraft Market and Festival
When? Dec. 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where? American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave, Minneapolis
The Scandinavian marketplace returns with handmade goods from over 60 regional artists. The event features pop-up musical performances, family crafts, story time and festival foods. Tickets must be purchased to visit at a specific day/time—$15 for non-members, $10 for members, $6 for children ages 6-17 and free for children 5 and under. Reservations can be made online.
Schram Haus Holiday Market
When? Dec. 4 from 1-4 p.m.
Where? Schram Haus Brewery, 3700 Chaska Blvd., Chaska
Schram Haus’ annual holiday market features local artists and craftsmen selling jewelry, wooden signs, art, floral arrangements, wreaths, beer, clothing and more. Entry is free, but those that buy a $5 ticket will receive beer samplings and will be entered into drawings and giveaways.
December Gift Market
When? Dec. 9 from 5-10 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where? Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska
Homemade crafts and other festive gifts from local vendors can be found at the Arboretum’s two-day gift market. Admission tickets for a specific day/time can be purchased online.