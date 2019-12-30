Here is number two of the top 10 news stories of 2019, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
What are your top news stories? Post your thoughts on the Herald Facebook page, or send an email to editor@chaskaherald.com.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2019, No. 2:
2. School referendum starts and finishes with controversy
In a highly-contested November election, residents of Eastern Carver County Schools voted down an increase to the school district’s operating levy, as well as funds for new buildings and building improvements.
They were tight votes, tipping the scale by 193 and 495 votes, respectively. A third question, asking to renew the existing security and technology levy, passed.
Now the district is preparing to lower next school year’s budget by $5 million.