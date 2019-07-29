Needing one win to clinch the top seed in Region 3B, two chances to claim a victory, Chanhassen took care of business right away.
The Red Birds put nine runs on the board early, defeating Eagan 11-1 on July 25. Chanhassen added a 16-5 win 24 hours later to finish the regular season with a 23-4 mark.
Chanhassen can advance to state to defend its Class B title with a series win over the winner of Shakopee and Prior Lake.
Game one is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 at Storm Red Bird Stadium with the second game on the road at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4. Game three, if necessary, is back in Chanhassen on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Chaska and Victoria are the second and third seeds followed by Eagan and Burnsville. Four teams advance to the 16-team state tournament later this month in Maple Lake, Delano and Dassel.
Versus Eagan, home runs from Garrett Fischer, Michael Jurgella, Shawn Riesgraf, and Nick Smith were plenty enough fireworks for starting pitcher Logan Spitzack. The right-hander held the Bandits to one run over six innings with three strikeouts.
A 4-4 game through five innings the next night in Eagan, a pair of six-run frames ended the contest in seven innings.
Jurgella connected on two more home runs with four RBIs, part of a 22-hit attack for the Red Birds.
Justin Anderson had a four-hit game with Aaron Pfaff (3-for-4, two RBIs), Joe Jersak (2-for-5, three RBIs) and Aaron Kloeppner (2-for-5, three RBIs) leading the offense as well.
Chanhassen enters the post-season winners of 13 of the last 14 games, the lone loss to Class A Minnetonka.