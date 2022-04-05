Recently the SouthWest Transit Commission honored six individuals with the agency’s 2021 Leadership Awards.
These awards were provided to individuals award to individuals or elected officials who have supported SouthWest Transit through pro-active leadership, advocacy, and legislative initiatives.
Award recipients included Rep. Dean Philips and his chief of staff Zach Rodvold; Edina Mayor Jim Hovland; Bountiful Basket Chair Tom Redman; former SouthWest Transit chair Brad Aho; former SouthWest Transit COO Dave Jacobson.