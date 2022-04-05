Pictured left to right are: SouthWest Transit Commissioner Mark Freiberg, Vice Chair PG Narayanan, chief of staff Zach Rodvold, SouthWest Transit Chair Mike Huang, former SouthWest Transit chair Brad Aho, former SouthWest Transit COO Dave Jacobson, Bountiful Basket Chair Tom Redman, Edina Mayor Jim Hovland, SouthWest Commissioner Elise Ryan, SouthWest ex officio member Joy McKnight and SouthWest Transit Commissioner Bob Roepke.