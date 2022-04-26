Weeks after approving preliminary plans for multiple housing developments in the Big Woods Boulevard area northwest of downtown Chaska, the Chaska City Council gave the greenlight for a host of projects at its April 18 meeting.
Reserve at Autumn Woods, formerly known as Wagner Woods, off Audubon Road east of Hazeltine National Golf Club, had its final plat approved; an 86-lot development on 45 acres of land.
The original concept plan proposed access onto Autumn Woods Drive to the north, and connecting into Ironwood Boulevard to the south. The latest plan proposes the same layout, but will also include a direct right-out access onto Audubon Road on the eastern edge of the development.
A mile or so down the road, at the intersection of Pioneer Drive and Hundertmark Road, Cantissimo of Chaska, a new 32-unit assisted living and memory care building received positive comments from the council.
The single-story building will be built on a triangular parcel of undeveloped land directly east of Super Target and Wings Financial. The latest design has the building entrance facing south with a parking lot, allowing many existing trees of the west property to remain.
Residents of the Pioneer Point neighborhood were surveyed about the project, with all but one household approving an easement agreement.
“I like this set-up. And I thank you for lining it up with the Target driveway, otherwise it would have been a nightmare. I really feel like that was a sticking point last time. I’m glad they were able to remedy it,” Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl said.
Hundertmark Road will also receive a new southbound turning lane into the access road into the living and care building.
APARTMENTS
The Clover Ridge neighborhood will be bustling with activity as well.
Oak Creek, a single-family development totaling 102 lots over 52 acres, will include a 162-unit apartment building, Clover Field Apartments, on Clover Ridge Drive.
The project goals were to provide “a seamless transition of road and pedestrian connections; and housing design and lot sizes that will complement the existing two-story homes on larger lots.”
Additionally, on land north of the Twin Cities and Western Railroad, a second apartment building, Clover Ridge Apartments, is set for development on approximately six acres of land. The four-story building will feature 119 units.
“It really doesn’t fit with the feel of the neighborhood too much. We have the four-story buildings in Clover Preserve by the school, but they are surrounded by high density residential, the townhouses, and then it levels out to smaller houses, townhomes, single-family homes, going out toward County 11 and up to Pioneer Trail. This kind of breaks that up,” said Clover Preserve Lane resident Ray Lindner, one of four residents to speak at the meeting, and another virtually, about the proposed developments in northwest Chaska.
“It turns us into another big residential area, that we are missing an opportunity to maintain the feel of what it is," he said.
Project representatives, in attendance, addressed concerns about a setback from a heavily used trail, while also discussing the use of a flat roof to keep the height of the building from feeling too large.
“I think this has been a good process. We’ve got a lot of good input from residents and changes have been made due to those comments being made,” Windschitl said.
The mayor praised developer DR Horton for their willingness to work with the city and neighbors on tree preservation. "I believe this is a win-win for everyone involved," he said.
EXPANSION
For the second time in five years, Southwest Christian High School, located on Bavaria Road north of County Road 10, is expanding its footprint on campus.
The school is set to construct a 48,000-square-foot fieldhouse addition. A new parking lot of 185 stalls is also proposed as a part of the project on the east side of the school. The proposed project will not add any additional classroom space and will not increase the 500-student capacity of the school.
Athletic Director Darin Keizer confirmed that groundbreaking for the project is slated for June 2022.
Southwest Christian opened a 62,000-square-foot addition in 2019 that included additional classrooms, offices, and a new 643-seat auditorium on the west side of the existing school. The plan also incorporated an 87-stall parking lot. The addition allowed the school to provide space for 500 students and expand its programming in the areas of music, theater, engineering, robotics and industrial arts.
BETTER WATER
As Chaska grows, the need for upgraded utilities has the city looking to build a new water treatment facility on city-owned property west of Hazeltine National Golf Club. Currently, Well 7 is located in the area. The water supply from Well 7 is untreated, and currently is only used on high demand days in the summer.
The North Water Treatment Plant would be capable of treating the existing water supply at Well 7 to the standards that the other water supply wells receive at the South Water Treatment Plant located on Victoria Drive adjacent to the Municipal Services Building.
City staff have concluded this option is the most cost-effective approach. The desired project start is summer 2022.
“There is a well driller out there now. They are drilling a test drill that will be future Well No. 10, which would be just on the north side of this water treatment plant. We will ultimately have two more wells that feed into this plant, and those two wells will equal what Well No. 7 can currently put out for water,” said Matt Haefner, Chaska Water and Sewer director.
“This plant will be a two-and-a-half million gallon per day plant when it’s fully operational,” he added.
SAVE THE DATE
Christmas In May is set for 7 a.m. Saturday, May 7. The homes to be assisted have been selected, and the event is seeking volunteers. Visit www.christmasinmaychaska.org to sign up.
The Taste of Chaska returns 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 in City Square Park. The event is open to the public and will feature businesses throughout the community and also include live music.
The annual City and Jonathan Association Spring Clean Up day is Saturday, May 7. In the Jonathan Association, yard waste, leaves, garden waste and small brush can be left at the curb by 8 a.m. for pick up. For all other city residents, Athletic Park’s parking lot will once again be the location for dropping off yard/tree waste. Chaska residents will be free to drop off their loads from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on that day.
The Chaska Rotary will host a free paper shredding event at Athletic Park on the same day, from 2 to 4 p.m.