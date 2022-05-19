Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer and the Savage Police Department recently recognized two residents, Linda Gates and Adam Roschild, for their quick actions in helping fellow citizens, according to a city press release.
LINDA GATES
Officers were called to a possible fraud in progress on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that Linda Gates had been asked by a neighbor for a ride to the bank earlier in the day.
After speaking with her elderly neighbor, Gates suspected that her neighbor may be a victim of a “grandparent scam” fraud.
Then, when Gates was walking out to her mailbox that day, she noticed an occupied passenger car sitting outside near her home. As she walked near this vehicle it drove off, but not before she was able to obtain the license plate number.
As a direct result of Linda’s concern for her fellow citizen, investigators were able to use the information to discover that there was a group of people allegedly committing “grandparent scam” fraud throughout the metropolitan area, according to the press release.
“I think it’s important to make people aware that things like this really happen,” Gates said.
Due to Linda Gates and her husband Larry Gates alerting police, this information was immediately sent to other jurisdictions throughout the metro and as a result, officers were able to locate the vehicle, the suspects, and a large amount of cash, according to the city.
ADAM ROSCHILD
On July 14, 2021, officers were called to a robbery in progress. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found Adam holding the robbery suspect down on the ground.
An investigation revealed that the suspect had followed the female victim from the parking lot into the store. The suspect allegedly confronted the female victim and pushed her to the side, taking her keys, purse and wallet, according to the city press release.
The victim began to yell for help as the suspect was running out the front doors of the store. Hearing the female victim yelling for help, Roschild ran after the suspect, tackled him to the ground and held the suspect until police arrived, the release stated.
“I didn’t really even think about it,” Roschild stated. “It was just instinctual to want to help.”
During the altercation, Roschild suffered abrasions on his right wrist and left elbow. Thanks to his quick thinking and disregard for his own personal safety, the suspect was caught and arrested, the release stated.