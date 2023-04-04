Two area curling teams will be competing on the national stage throughout the week.
The 2023 U.S. Junior Curling National Championships are taking place at Broomstones Curling Club in Wayland, Massachusetts, April 3-8. In the under-21 competition, Sophia Ryhorchuk, Morgan Zacher and Allie and Brooke Giroux will compete on the girls side while Mason Guentzel, Stuart Strack, Will Podhradsky and Leighton Hines will compete on the boys, and it is safe to say that the players are excited heading into the event.
“It’s just a new adrenaline, it’s unmatched (compared to) these other spiels,” Allie Giroux said. “There’s always people watching and so much pressure but also so much adrenaline all the time. All the venues are really cool and the players we come across are super nice.”
Prior to leaving for Massachusetts, the Chaska Curling Center held a send-off party for the two teams to celebrate their accomplishments and wish them good luck.
“It’s definitely a new feeling because you aren’t expecting to have so many people rooting for you,” Brooke Giroux said. “In the end, it’s a great feeling to know there’s people behind your back and just supporting you.”
“It means a lot. We have all these supporters helping us and these people have been watching us and it’s nice knowing people like caring about us and watching it,” Guentzel added.
Some of the athletes first learned about the sport and developed in the center’s junior program. The Girouxs and Zacher began curling six years ago and have reflected on how much they have grown together as players since then. Guentzel and Podhradsky did not know each other until they began curling and now are not only teammates but good friends.
On the girls side, the team has been to past national events, which they see as an advantage. They said it helps the team know how to keep a level head during the event and not let the nervousness bother them.
When asked about goals for the event, Ryhorchuk and the rest of her teammates agreed they are focused on how they can improve during each match rather than the scoreboard. Zacher added that the more loose the team is, the easier it will be to have fun and do well.
On the boys side, the team agreed their top goal would be to earn a medal by finishing as a top three team. There are eight teams on both sides of the competition, with pool play to start the tournament before a four-team page playoff on April 7 and 8.
While players like Podhradsky said their favorite part of curling is the competition, they all agreed they enjoy the community that they build through the sport by traveling to different tournaments throughout the season.
“It’s a really awesome 50-50 balance. You want to be best friends with your opponent but once you’re on the ice you’re in a whole different zone,” Allie Giroux said.
Teams began competing in pool play April 3 and will begin the playoffs April 7. Webstreams of the matches, scores and other updates can be found at usacurling.org.