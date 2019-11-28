It’s mid-afternoon and the house is quiet. The four teens currently staying at Hope House in Chanhassen are either at school, working or running errands with lead youth worker Chantra Jackson.
The lull is giving Hope House program manager Christina McCormick and case worker Tina McCray some time to catch up on emails, telephone calls and paperwork on their laptops.
Hope House is a Chanhassen teen shelter sponsored by the Open Hands Foundation. It opened in November 2015 in response to a community study revealing that on average three to four teens in Carver County are homeless every night, due to a family crisis, emergency, or other issue.
Hope House provides a safe, secure shelter for area teens, ages 14-19. Hope House provides a bed, meals, counseling, medical attention and other needs a teen may have.
Around 3 p.m., the quiet is over. Jackson has returned with two 17-year-old girls. They've spent part of their day grocery shopping and visiting the Chanhassen Library where the two teenagers have checked out about a half dozen DVD movies.
Jackson and the girls head for the kitchen where they put away groceries. They're hungry and want a snack. One of the girls fills a pot with water; she's going to make a bowl of ramen noodles. The other decides on bagels and opens one of the two packs they picked up at the store.
Waiting for the water to boil, the girls talk. The first girl explains that she's been at Hope House for about a week. She's attending classes at Hennepin Tech and will leave later that day for a class. The second girl has been at Hope House for two weeks. She says that she dropped out of high school, but has a job and will leaving later in the day for work.
When the ramen is ready, the teen fills a bowl and takes it into the TV room where she's queued up the horror movie, "House on Haunted Hill."
The aroma of freshly toasted bagels wafts through the kitchen and dining room, enough to convince her that she wants a bagel, too. She returns to the kitchen where the other teen is buttering bagels.
Another 15 minutes and two more teen girls arrive from school. The volume of chatter rises, interspersed with laughter. One of the newly arrived girls is anxious to get to the telephone. She has a job interview.
The other girl heads to the kitchen and reaches for the bagels, preparing hers for the toaster. The three girls talk, look over the DVDs checked out from the library, among them, "The Girl on the Train," "Kill Bill," "The Departed" and "The Handmaid's Tale."
"I like the movies you picked," Jackson says, scanning the stack of DVDs on the counter. "Stories about strong women."
The newer arrival, who is 15, makes a face. "I don't like any of these." A noisy discussion ensues. Finally, the fourth girl, also 15, who's been on the telephone hangs up, exasperated.
"You guys, I was on an interview for a job. You were so loud. Lucky she wasn't mad. Now I've got to fill out stuff on the computer."
The girls apologize.
"What job?"
"With Kwik Trip."
"What's Kwik Trip?"
"The best gas station ever."
Jackson comes into the kitchen and tells everyone to put on their coats. She bought a wreath and evergreen tips. They're replacing the dead flowers in the planters with the evergreens, "and these red sticks."
It takes a few minutes for the girls to get ready. A couple of them run upstairs to fix their hair. One complains it's too cold to go outside. Jackson is finally able to herd the group outside.
As they pull out the dead flowers, Jackson peers into the planter. Then she screams.
"A mouse! And I think it's dead!" The group shrieks and scatters. "I hate mice!" There's enough commotion and noise that McCormick and McCray appear at the door.
McCormick peers into the planter, then stoically picks it up and crosses the lawn and driveway to dump the corpse into the weeds.
The drama over, the teens gather around Jackson who gives them evergreens to separate and then place in the now empty, mouse-free planters.