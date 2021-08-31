Chanhassen won all six games in the 2020 season, the second time in program history with an unbeaten record — the season started late and was cut short due to increased COVID positive cases around the state.
With three special talents returning in offense — seniors Josh Kirchoff, Charlie Coenen and junior Josh Och — along with experience on both sides of the ball, the Storm are aiming for repeat success, and the program’s first section championship.
What Chanhassen knows is it has big-play capabilities on offense. Coenen scored six offensive touchdowns, while Kirchoff and Och combined for five scores through the air. Coenen and Och also had kick-off returns for touchdowns.
Add in three rushing touchdowns from senior Brady Grandstaff and Chanhassen has the potential, with solid quarterback play, and a cohesive offensive line to be an explosive unit in 2021.
Defensively, look for middle linebacker Gabe Porthan to have a big season for the Storm with the jersey switch to No. 40.
Kurt Schaefer — who had a interception for a touchdown in the 2020 finale — Reed Gizinski, and Tyrique Williams are other returning Storm players that saw significant playing time last year.
Another returning player for Chanhassen is kicker Dmitry McDougle, who worked throughout the spring and summer, attending multiple camps, and is legging kicks 40-plus yards consistently.
A full season preview, along with capsules on Holy Family Catholic, Chaska and Minnetonka are online at swnewsmedia.com/chanhassen_villager.
VOLLEYBALL
Mary Cate Ziembiec finished with 12 kills on 40 swings in a 27-25, 25-8, 25-20 loss to Shakopee for Chanhassen in the volleyball season opener Aug. 26.
The Sabers, a pre-season top-10 team, have nine seniors coming off a shortened 9-3 record in 2020.
Ellie Smith added eight kills for the Storm with Ashlyn Steding finishing with 12 assists and Chloe Rogers leading the team defensively with 19 digs.
Five of the 11 Chanhassen players were making their varsity debut in 2021.
Ziembiec overpowered Burnsville in the Breakdown Sideout Classic on Aug. 28 at Hopkins High School, a 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, win for the Storm.
Ziembiec had 21 kills on 45 swings with just two errors for Chanhassen. Smith finished with 13 kills on 32 attempts as well with Steding earning 25 assists.
Steding and Ziembiec each had three aces, a total of nine as a team, while Chanhassen’s defensive leaders were Chloe Rogers (15), Maya Beise (13) and Ziembiec (12).
GIRLS SOCCER
Mary McDowell netted her first varsity goal as Chanhassen opened the 2021 season with a 1-0 road victory over Eastview on Aug. 26. The contest was halted after 50 minutes due to lightning.
Jessie Maus recorded six saves for the Storm, which outshot the Lightning 8-6.
Against Holy Family Catholic on Aug. 28, Grace Fogarty tied the match in the second half, salvaging a 1-1 draw with the Fire for the Storm. Maggie Dowling opened the scoring for the Fire in the opening 40 minutes.
Bella Hocevar made 10 saves for Holy Family Catholic in the tie.
BOYS SOCCER
Eric Oconitrillo’s second-half goal was the difference in Holy Family Catholic’s 1-0 road win at Chanhassen on Aug. 28. The Fire, with almost an entire new starting line-up from a Section 6A semifinal appearance, recorded five shots on net.
Returning goaltender Dylan Ehlers made four saves for Holy Family Catholic, which was defeated 3-1 against Orono in the season opener Aug. 26.
Ryder Ferguson was the goal scorer for the Fire against the Spartans.
Chanhassen also opened the season on Aug. 26, a home 3-1 loss to Eden Prairie. Ryan Donohue scored twice for the Eagles, which led 2-0 at halftime.
Chanhassen’s goal came from Ryan Drahozal in his varsity debut.