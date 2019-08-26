Lily Smalley was the free kick specialist in 2018, scoring a natural hat trick in the closing minutes of a come-from-behind win over Chanhassen.
With Smalley graduated, the golden leg has been passed down to senior Alex Peterson.
A 2-2 game with Waconia on Aug. 24, Peterson’s 35-yard free kick, just under the crossbar with 9:13 to play, ended up being the game-winner in a 3-2 Chaska win.
The Hawks are 2-0 overall.
Chaska got on the board in the first half on sophomore Kinley O’Connor’s first varsity goal, a penalty kick strike after Sammie Ramboldt drew a foul in the box.
A 2-1 deficit, Courtney Johnson’s first varsity goal off a corner kick evened the score for the Hawks.
Chaska was coming off a season-opening 7-0 win over Minneapolis South on Aug. 22. Lily Esping, after missing her entire sophomore season with a knee injury, returned to the pitch to score two first-half goals.
Esping was hurt later in the game and will miss a week or two, Chaska coach Steve Vuolo said.
Ramboldt and freshman Maddy Daley netted goals before halftime as well.
Chaska is at Shakopee at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.
BOYS SOCCER
A steady offense throughout, Chaska found the back of the net once, suffering a 2-1 loss at home to Waconia Aug. 24.
The Hawks were credited with eight shots on net.
Elian Seneca tallied Chaska’s first goal of the season in the second half.
Waconia, which led 1-0 at halftime, got a pair of goal from Mason Wellnitz with Will Falkman adding an assist.
Chaska was coming off a 3-0 loss to Minnetonka on Aug. 22. The Hawks were outshot 7-1, holding the Skippers off the scoreboard the final 40 minutes.
Chaska looks for its first win at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at Shakopee.
VOLLEYBALL
Mallory Heyer and Ella Christ totaled 25 and 17 kills, leading Chaska to a season-opening 3-1 win at Mounds Park Academy on Aug. 22.
Game scores were 25-15, 25-27, 25-21, and 25-16.
Heyer had two of Chaska’s six aces with setter Hannah Polk finishing with six kills on seven attempts with 50 assists.
Brier Ziemer (13), Heyer (12), and Christ (10) were defensive leaders in digs.
Matching up with defending Section 2AAA champion Shakopee on Aug. 24, Heyer had 10 of just 21 kills in a 3-0 loss. Scores were 25-12, 25-19, 25-14.
Christ had two of the Hawks’ five aces with Hanna Thompson finishing with six kills in her season debut. Polk had 18 set assists for Chaska.
The Hawks are at Lakeville South at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.