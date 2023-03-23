More than 20 years after construction started on a planned four-bedroom house in Carver, it will be demolished.
A Carver County judge made that ruling in late February despite a request for a time extension from the property owners.
Plans now call for the building at 216 Carver Creek Place to be razed once a 90-day grace period ends in late May, which allows the owners, Antoni and Janina Tarchala, time to remove personal items from the structure.
The Carver City Council in July deemed the abandoned structure hazardous based on an inspection of the property in June. That inspection revealed structural concerns, including: numerous unfinished floors and ceilings, unfinished and unsafe staircases, improperly installed roof trusses and concerns regarding foundation walls.
An abatement order — calling for the Tarchalas to obtain a building permit within 60 days, complete the construction or demolish it — was repeatedly published and sent to the Tarchalas’ last known address in Shakopee. The couple never responded to any of the legal services but did participate in an electronic court hearing Jan. 24, at which time they were granted a 30-day continuance to hire an attorney to contest the abatement order.
The Tarchalas took no further steps to contest the order, but made a request on Feb. 24 asking for another continuance. In that request, Antoni Tarchala indicates he has been unable to participate in the court hearings because, in part, he had been unable to find legal representation, and he has medical problems and travels extensively.
Judge Eric Braaten denied the request, meaning the order took effect Feb. 25. That order allows the city to prepare plans to demolish the building once the 90-day grace period expires. The order is valid regardless of who owns the property.
That becomes important since the Tarchalas have listed the property for sale on an internet web site. It indicates the building has a four-bedroom, four-bath design. It also includes a message from Antoni Tarchala, reading: “I have unfinished house I would like to sell if good deal.”
Tarchala used the Carver address in his court filing, but court records indicate he and his wife also have a Canada address. The phone number he lists is from Florida.
Tarchala did not respond to several voice mail requests from Southwest News Media for a return call. He did identify himself in his audio message.
City records indicate a building permit for the structure was initially issued by the city in 2002 to construct a single-family dwelling on the property. There were numerous delays during construction and the dwelling was never completed.
The building permit was deemed invalid by the city in 2007. The property has never been occupied.
Items stored in the building included: automotive fluids, automotive parts, machinery, appliances, construction debris and refuse, including combustible materials, according to the inspection report. A large number of garbage bags containing used insulation were found inside, as well as many garment bags.