When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Ukrainians urgently and abruptly packed up their lives and sought safety from the war. Nearly four months after the fact, many are still seeking refuge in central and eastern European countries.
A couple days after the invasion, Candace Wisely listened to her pastor at Valley Evangelical Free Church in Chaska, the Rev. Mike Sindelar, speak of the horrific events in Ukraine and what their sister church, Adunarea Speranta Vie (Fellowship of Living Hope), in Pitesti, Romania was doing to aid refugees.
It was during this service that Wisely “sensed a call to go help” and made the decision to go abroad.
“I sat trembling in my seat and just felt like the Lord said, ‘Go help. These are your people,’” Wisely said. “Afterwards, I went up to [Pastor Mike] and said, ‘I think I’m supposed to go.’”
Wisely’s connection to Ukraine is deep, as her father was Ukrainian and her youngest daughter was adopted from Ukraine.
“Ukraine is just familiar to us and dear to our hearts, so this was especially heart-wrenching for us,” Wisely said. “Especially for our youngest daughter, you know, just wondering about the family she’s never known.”
Wisely asked her friend and wife of Pastor Sindelar, Sandy Sindelar, to join her. It only took Sandy two days to decide that she wanted to go back to Pitesti, where she and her husband had served as missionaries for 10 years starting in 1994.
“My husband and I were missionaries in Romania for about 10 years with ReachGlobal,” Sindelar said. “During these years we worked in church planting, so we planted a church in the city of Pitesti, which is about an hour and a half northwest of Bucharest, the capital of Romania.”
Wisely and her husband also visited Pitesti in the past with the Sindelars. In preparation for their trip, Mike, who also works with the police department, taught the two about crisis trauma management and care.
“He said, ‘It could be just simply handing someone a bottle of water or a cup of tea or a hand on the shoulder,’” Wisely said.
Sandy Sindelar and Wisely embarked on their journey on March 15, two weeks after agreeing to go.
The two spent some time briefly at the border helping with aid, but most of their time was spent helping groups of refugees settle into apartments they worked to refurbish.
“When we got to the border, it had been about two and a half weeks at that point, maybe three now, and it was well organized,” Wisely said. “All the services that I thought we would be there to provide were well established and provided for by professionals. They had firefighters who were dressed and clearly safe authorities to carry bags and lead a family, versus someone in plain clothes, someone who you wouldn’t know if you could trust.”
While they weren’t providing the care that they had anticipated, they remembered Pastor Sindelar reminding them of the importance of checking in with those who are providing care.
“Romanians are preparing for the worst and are hoping their beautiful country will not be invaded by Russia,” wrote Sandy Sindelar in an email addressed to her “prayer warriors.”
“Every day, we hear about someone who is opening their home or offering an apartment to Ukrainian refugees. They are hospitable and want to help their neighbors in this terrible crisis. They are sacrificing their time and energy and resources; I see it everywhere,” she said.
The two documented and shared much of their time abroad through Facebook posts, a blog on their church’s website and daily emails to family and friends. Documenting the everyday happenings was important to the two, from the stories of the refugees they helped settle to the joyful descriptions of perogies and strudel.
Since their time in Romania, the two have kept up with the friends they made and have spent time reflecting on their experience.
“The women that we got to know quite well that were in Bucharest that were in that apartment that we prepared, a few of them decided to move to Pitesti,” Sandy Sindelar said. “We hear from [Adunarea Speranta Vie] Pastor Cristi [Golasthat] they are working. I think I brought home even a bigger heart for people who are here who are in need.”
“I think I came home saying and asking God, ‘What now?’” Wisely said. “I don’t want it to just be an experience that I write about in my journal and then go on about my American daily life.”
Now the church in Pitesti has focused its energy not on bringing in refugees from the border, but providing aid at a local level to those who are looking to settle down. The Valley Evangelical Free Church is still accepting donations to their Ukraine Ministry fund to support the Fellowship of Living Hope in Pitesti.