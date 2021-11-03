A Veterans Day commemoration will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Shakopee American Legion Post 2.
The event, which switches every other year between the Legion and VFW Post 4026, is open to the public.
The service will include a lighting of candles for each local veteran who died over the past two years. Legion and VFW commanders will take turns reading the names of those who passed. Families of the veterans are invited to extinguish the candle, or it will be extinguished by the sergeant-at-arms, said Legion Commander Bob Zondlo.
Once the names are read, there will be a flag-folding ceremony, followed outside by a 21-gun salute and “Taps” by an honor guard, Zondlo said.
Local veterans events have been scaled back by the pandemic, and Zondlo is happy to hold the Veterans Day commemoration again.
“It’s fantastic,” Zondlo said. “We’re here for the veterans. That’s why we’re here, and now we're able to start doing events for veterans again.”
American Legion Post 2 is located at 1266 First Avenue East, Shakopee.